Nelly Cummings’ brother, Brandin, becomes 1st from class of ’24 to commit to Pitt

By:

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 | 11:19 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings dunks over Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher during their game on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the CCBC Dome.

Within hours, Pitt coach Jeff Capel received two doses of good news from one family when Lincoln Park junior guard Brandin Cummings said he plans to enroll after his 2024 graduation.

Cummings (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He has scholarship offers from Duquesne, Akron, South Carolina, Lafayette, Akron, Creighton, Youngstown State and Bryant.

Prior to Cummings’ announcing his commitment Wednesday morning, Cummings’ brother, Nelly, dished out eight assists and scored six points without a turnover in Pitt’s 68-65 upset of No. 11 Virginia on Tuesday night.

The elder Cummings, a graduate senior, is part of Pitt’s all-transfer starting lineup that has led the Panthers to an 11-4 start this season. He leads Pitt in average minutes played (32.7) and assists (5.1) per game while hitting 24 of 25 foul shots and scoring at a 10.7-point rate.

Brandin Cummings is the first member of the class of 2024 to commit to Pitt, joining the Panthers’ three-man class of ‘23 — guards Jaland Lowe and Carlton Carrington and forward Marlon Barnes.

