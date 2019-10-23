Rick Nese steps down as Penn-Trafford soccer coach
By:
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 4:01 PM
Rick Nese did not rule out a return to soccer, even in the near future, but for now he needs a break.
Nese resigned as boys soccer coach at Penn-Trafford after five seasons.
Nese, who wants to spend more time with his family, had a record of 55-30-4 with three WPIAL playoff appearances. The Warriors finished 16-2 in 2016 and reached the quarterfinals for the second straight time. He is a former section coach of the year.
P-T was 4-13 this season and missed the playoffs.
Nese also coached the Warriors girls soccer team for four years, beginning in 2011.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Penn-Trafford