Rick Nese steps down as Penn-Trafford soccer coach

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 4:01 PM

Penn-Trafford soccer coach Rick Nese prepares his team for the 2019-2020 season August 21, 2019.

Rick Nese did not rule out a return to soccer, even in the near future, but for now he needs a break.

Nese resigned as boys soccer coach at Penn-Trafford after five seasons.

Nese, who wants to spend more time with his family, had a record of 55-30-4 with three WPIAL playoff appearances. The Warriors finished 16-2 in 2016 and reached the quarterfinals for the second straight time. He is a former section coach of the year.

P-T was 4-13 this season and missed the playoffs.

Nese also coached the Warriors girls soccer team for four years, beginning in 2011.

