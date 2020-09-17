Neshannock bounces back, tops Mohawk

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 11:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock head coach Fred Mozzocio talks with his team during a preseason practice.

Neshannock, a team that was won four conference titles in the last eight years, isn’t used to starting the season 0-1.

On Thursday night, the Lancers showed just how much they didn’t like it.

Kurt Sommerfield and Cam’Ron Owens both ran for 106 yards and two scores and Neshannock rolled to a 37-22 victory over Mohawk in a Midwestern Athletic Conference game.

Neshannock bounced back from a season-opening loss to Laurel, a newcomer to the Class 2A ranks, and is 1-1. Mohawk is also off to a 1-1 start.

The teams slugged it out in the first half. Neshannock took the lead on a 42-yard scoring pass from Sommerfield to Luciano DeLillo. Mohawk answered with a 21-yard scoring strike from John Voss to Ethan Fritzley.

Neshannock took the lead for good on a 9-yard run by Owens in the second quarter.

The Lancers pulled away with two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, a 1-yard run by Matthew Ionilli and a 14-yard Sommerfield run.

Voss threw for 104 yards and three touchdowns for Mohawk, including TD passes to Cory Brown and Brian Kline in the second half.

