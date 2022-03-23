Neshannock edges Bishop Canevin to win PIHL Division 2 title
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 11:30 PM
Gio Valentine went end-to-end and scored a power play goal with 9 minutes, 23 seconds left and Neshannock defeated Bishop Canevin, 2-1, in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Division 2 championship Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry
It was the second consecutive title for Neshannock (15-4-2), while No. 1 seed Bishop Canevin (17-2-2) was denied its ninth title, the first eight coming in Class 2A.
Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski stopped 34 shots on goals.
Neshannock took a 1-0 lead early in the second period when Micah DeJulia, falling down, put the puck past Bishop Canevin goalie Adam Serakowski, who made the initial save on a shot from the corner.
Bishop Canevin tied the score 1-1 with 2:58 left in the period when Ian Lecker scored off a feed from Cole Evans.
The Crusaders had a chance to break the tie early in the third period on a power play, but a shot went off the post.
A little later, Serakowski made a diving save on a breakaway attempt by Tommy Malvar.
Serakowski also made a huge save on Josh Michaels, who broke free down the middle with 11:00 left.
Bishop Canevin defeated Neshannock twice earlier in the season, 3-1 on Oct. 18 and 2-0 on Nov. 8.
But Neshannock won the big prize Tuesday night.
