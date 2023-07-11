Neshannock repeats as Trib Cup champion in Class 2A

By:

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 1:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Neshannock softball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Laurel in the Class 2A final June 1.

Back-to-back WPIAL championships and a district-record winning streak in softball led Neshannock to a second consecutive Trib Cup Class 2A championship.

There was a lot to cheer about in Lancers Land — including a PIAA championship in competitive spirit and a runner-up finish in the WPIAL finals.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition in 25 team sports to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runner-up finishes.

For the second straight spring, Neshannock won a WPIAL softball championship with a perfect record. The record winning streak hit 48 games before the Lancers fell to undefeated Everett in the PIAA semifinals, 9-6. The Warriors finished with a perfect record when they won state gold three days later.

The Lancers also garnered points in seven other sports, including football, boys golf, girls volleyball, boys and girls basketball, ice hockey and baseball, where red and gray fell to rival Riverside in the 3A district finals.

Neshannock scored 95 points less than it did a year ago but still won the 2A cup by 130 points.

There was a tie for second place between roundball powers Aliquippa and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. The Quips won district gold and state silver in both football and boys basketball, while the Chargers’ boys basketball winning streak ended, as did their run of four straight WPIAL hoops titles with a loss to Deer Lakes in the finals.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Class 2A was Waynesburg in fourth place and a tie for fifth place between Seton LaSalle and Shenango.

Here is the final 2022-2023 Trib Cup Class 2A standings:

1. Neshannock – 365

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 235

2. Aliquippa – 235

4. Waynesburg – 215

5. Shenango – 210

5. Seton LaSalle – 210

7. Freedom – 200

8. Riverside – 190

9. Laurel – 170

10. Mohawk – 140

11. Steel Valley – 130

12. Chartiers-Houston – 100

13. Charleroi – 95

14. Fort Cherry – 90

15. Bentworth – 60

16. Apollo-Ridge – 50

16. Washington – 60

18. Brentwood – 30

18. Brownsville – 30

18. Ligonier Valley – 30

21. Sto-Rox – 25

22. Ellwood City – 20

23. New Brighton – 15

24. Propel-Braddock Hills – 10

25. Beth-Center 0

Tags: Aliquippa, Apollo-Ridge, Bentworth, Beth-Center, Brentwood, Brownsville, Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Ellwood City, Fort Cherry, Freedom, Laurel, Ligonier Valley, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Propel Braddock Hills, Riverside, Seton La Salle, Shenango, Steel Valley, Sto-Rox, Washington, Waynesburg