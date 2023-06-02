Neshannock softball juggernaut rolls on with WPIAL 2A final win over Laurel

Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 9:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Gabby Quinn celebrates as she rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Laurel during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lilly Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Neshannock softball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Laurel in the Class 2A final on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lilly Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Gabby Quinn is mobbed by teammates after hitting a three-run home run against Laurel during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lilly Field. Previous Next

Neshannock’s dizzying 46th victory in a row Thursday, indeed, was a special one, earning the Lancers their second consecutive WPIAL softball championship.

Addyson Frye homered and notched five RBIs while pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts and Neshannock routed crosstown rival Laurel, 12-2, at PennWest California in a Class 2A final shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule.

Top-seeded Neshannock (20-0), which tied an unofficial WPIAL record for consecutive softball victories, advances to the PIAA playoffs for a first-round game Monday against District 6 runner-up Penns Valley.

No. 2 Laurel’s season also continues. The Spartans (16-3), whose three losses have come against Neshannock, will face District 5 champion Everett, also Monday.

The PIAA was expected to announce sites and times Friday for its entire first-round schedule.

Gabby Quinn hit a three-run homer, and Frye and Ali Giordano each had two hits for Neshannock, which entered the game having shut out its previous playoff opponents by a total of 25-0.

Mayci Lang and losing pitcher Grace Kissick led Laurel with two hits apiece.

The Spartans finally broke through against Neshannock in the postseason, taking a 1-0 lead in the second on Lang’s RBI single. But it was short-lived as Quinn’s homer capped a four-run rally in the third that put Neshannock on top, 4-1.

Frye’s homer in the fourth extended the Lancers’ lead to 6-1 and, after Laurel scored another run in the fifth on Addison Deal’s RBI single, Neshannock settled the outcome with a six-run sixth, chasing Kissick in the process.

In the circle, Frye gave up nine hits and stranded 10 Laurel runners, including seven over the first three innings. She walked two and hit a batter.

Neshannock, which ousted Frazier in the 2022 WPIAL championship game, tied an unofficial district record for consecutive victories held by Class 6A Hempfield from 2016-18.

Watch an archived version of this game on Trib HSSN.

