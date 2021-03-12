Neshannock stops undefeated Serra Catholic, wins 2nd WPIAL title in 3 years

Megan Pallerino scored a game-high 18 points and Naleah Nogay added 14 to lead Neshannock to a 54-44 win over Serra Catholic to capture the WPIAL Class 2A championship at North Allegheny.
The game was tied 15-15 in the second quarter when the Lancers went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-15 halftime lead.
Serra’s Nicole Pawlowski hit two of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter, but Nogay’s trey kept Neshannock in the lead. The Eagles were able to cut the lead to one in the fourth quarter, but Aaralyn Nogay hit a jumper and a 3 and Hunter Newman scored two baskets and added a pair of free throws to propel Neshannock to the win.
Second-seeded Serra came into the title game undefeated at 16-0. Neshannock, the top seed, improved to 17-2.
The Lancers, who did not qualify for the playoffs last season, previously won the Class 3A championship in 2019. They will move on to the state playoffs as the only representative from the WPIAL in the 2A tournament.