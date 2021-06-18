New Castle earns school’s 1st state baseball title

Friday, June 18, 2021 | 5:03 PM

New Castle spoke all season about making history.

Consider it done. Senior right-hander Rocco Bernadina was strong on the mound into the seventh inning Friday, and New Castle’s bats heated up late, a combination that earned the Red Hurricanes their first state baseball title.

New Castle scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined to defeat District 2 champion Wyoming Area, 7-3, in the PIAA Class 4A final at Penn State.

The state championship win was a couple of weeks after New Castle (19-9) also won its first WPIAL title.

Bernadina, a Kent State recruit, scattered five hits and three walks over 6⅓ innings, striking out 10. He reached his pitch limit with one out in the seventh. Anthony Miller struck out the final two Wyoming batters in relief.

New Castle trailed 3-0 after the third inning. The Red Hurricanes scored one run each in the third and fourth innings, two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

This story will be updated.

