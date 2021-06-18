New Castle earns school’s 1st state baseball title
Friday, June 18, 2021 | 5:03 PM
New Castle spoke all season about making history.
Consider it done. Senior right-hander Rocco Bernadina was strong on the mound into the seventh inning Friday, and New Castle’s bats heated up late, a combination that earned the Red Hurricanes their first state baseball title.
New Castle scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined to defeat District 2 champion Wyoming Area, 7-3, in the PIAA Class 4A final at Penn State.
The state championship win was a couple of weeks after New Castle (19-9) also won its first WPIAL title.
Bernadina, a Kent State recruit, scattered five hits and three walks over 6⅓ innings, striking out 10. He reached his pitch limit with one out in the seventh. Anthony Miller struck out the final two Wyoming batters in relief.
New Castle trailed 3-0 after the third inning. The Red Hurricanes scored one run each in the third and fourth innings, two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.
