New Castle tops Laurel Highlands, reaches 7th WPIAL finals in 10 years

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 8:02 PM

New Castle was new to Class 5A basketball this season, but the Red Hurricanes are headed back to a familiar place: the WPIAL finals.

Sheldon Cox scored 23 points and Mike Wells had 20 as No. 2 seed New Castle defeated No. 3 Laurel Highlands, 69-60, in the semifinals Wednesday night, earning the team its seventh championship appearance in 10 years.

Laurel Highlands was the defending champion, but the Mustangs didn’t make a shot in the first quarter, trailed by 20 points early in the second and couldn’t close the gap despite a game-high 28 points from Rodney Gallagher.

Isaiah Boice added 15 points for New Castle (20-2). Brandon Davis had 14 for Laurel Highlands (14-4).

New Castle will face Chartiers Valley in the WPIAL finals at 8 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny. The section rivals split two regular-season matchups with each winning big on the other’s home court.

