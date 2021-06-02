New Castle’s Rocco Bernadina mows down Montour in WPIAL Class 4A championship

By:

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 10:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina hoists the championship trophy with teammates after defeating Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A final on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina celebrates after the final out in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina visits with the student section while waiting on-deck during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina delivers during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Dante Micaletti (22) celebrates with Donny Cade after scoring during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Dom Fornataro scores past Montour catcher Brock Janeda during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina celebrates after the final out in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina celebrates after defeating Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina delivers the final pitch against Montour in his one-hitter to win the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina celebrates after getting a strikeout to end the sixth inning of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Dom Fornataro celebrates his double during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle pitcher Rocco Bernadina hoists the championship trophy with teammates after defeating Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Wild Things Park. Previous Next

New Castle’s Rocco Bernadina pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts Wednesday night and led the seventh-seeded Red Hurricanes to their first WPIAL title with a 5-0 victory over No. 1 Montour in the Class 4A final at Wild Things Park in Washington.

The Kent State recruit retired the first 13 batters in order.

With one out in the fifth, Montour’s Mason Sike broke up the no-hit bid with a single to left. But New Castle, making its first WPIAL finals appearance, already had a four-run lead by then.

The Red Hurricanes (14-9) used five hits and four Montour errors to score two runs in the first inning and one run apiece in the third, fifth and sixth. That was plenty for Bernadina, a hard-throwing right-hander with 86 strikeouts in 56 innings.

All nine Montour outs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings were on Bernadina strikeouts.

Montour (15-6) was seeking its first WPIAL title in 50 years. The Spartans last won the WPIAL title in 1972, the team’s most-recent finals appearance.

New Castle sophomore Dominik Fornataro had a single, double and scored three times. Donny Cade and Dante Micaletti also scored for the Red Hurricanes.

As section foes, Montour defeated New Castle twice in the regular season. The Spartans won 3-0 on April 13 and 6-4 on April 23.

This story will be updated.

Watch the archived video stream broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Montour, New Castle