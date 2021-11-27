New coach expects to hit ground running with Freeport boys basketball

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 2:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Vinnie Clark is a returning starter for the Freeport basketball team.

A new chapter has started for the area’s third-oldest boys scholastic basketball program.

After five seasons as an assistant coach for Fox Chapel, Sean Devinney has taken over as Freeport’s new head basketball coach.

Devinney comes in with a fresh slate and some fresh ideas. Since the most he’s seen from his players was on the football field in the fall, the new coach got to see his players on the court for the first time a week after Freeport was eliminated from the WPIAL football playoffs.

Despite the time needed to get to know what his players are capable of doing before his eyes as opposed to watching tape of last year’s action, Devinney has made it clear the team is ready to win and win now.

He met privately with his senior players after a practice last week to confirm his expectations.

“We’re trying to be as honest with them as we can,” Devinney said. “I told them we’re not here to just win a few games and have a building-block year. We’re here to win, and we think we have a talented group and there’s no reason we can’t win right away.”

A team leader will be Vinnie Clark, one of a number of Yellowjackets players who distinguished himself on the football field this past fall.

“Obviously coach Devinney’s new, but we are the most excited we’ve been yet for basketball,” Clark said. “If we keep working and keep clicking, we can make noise this year.”

One thing is certain: Devinney’s team won’t have to travel much initially. Nine of Freeport’s first 11 games are at home, including a season-opening tip-off tournament Dec. 10-11.

Devinney knows about winning. He played at Central Catholic for coach Chuck Crummie, one of the WPIAL’s all-time leaders in wins with 635 over 39 seasons.

The Yellowjackets took advantage of the open playoff format last year under former coach Wayne Greiser, defeating Blackhawk, 65-64, in the Class 4A opening round before falling to Belle Vernon, 80-49.

Freeport has made the WPIAL basketball playoffs 35 times, the first being in 1929. Only St. Joseph and Leechburg have been on the hardwood longer among local schools.

“I think we’ve gotten better each day,” Devinney said. “There’s a lot being at a school for the first time, but I think the guys are being very receptive.”

Ben Bailey will be Freeport’s assistant coach, along with his son, Matt. The elder Bailey was a standout player on some great Norwin teams of the late 1970s.

“I think the transition’s going well,” Clark said of the new staff. “There’s so much energy in our gym. The change is going well.”

There are 19 players out for the team. Freeport will play in Section 1-4A again this season against Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Keystone Oaks, Knoch and North Catholic.

Freeport girls at a glance

Coach: Sean Devinney

Last year’s record: 6-9 (4-6 in Section 1-4A)

Returning starters: Vinnie Clark (Sr., G), Cole Charlton (Sr., F), Parker Lucas (Jr., F/C), Ben Lane (Jr., G)

Top newcomers: Zach Clark (Jr., G), Dean Furer (Jr., G/F), Connor Holloway (Sr., F), Brady Stivenson (Jr., G), Jason Kijowski (Sr., G/F), Gavin Croney (Jr., G)

