New coach focuses on fundamentals, teamwork at Summit Academy

By:

Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Anthony Becoate thought this was the right time to take his first job as a head coach.

The McKeesport and Clarion graduate had previously coached junior varsity football at Summit Academy seven years ago but took time away from coaching after having a child. Stepping back into coaching by taking the job with the Knights will be a challenge Becoate relishes.

“I have a passion for football,” Becoate said. “I didn’t have the time to dedicate over the past few years, but now that my kid is older, I am able to coach again.”

The Knights will open the season with a nonconference game Friday at New Castle.

Due to being a school for at-risk youth, Summit Academy has nearly 100% roster turnover every season. Becoate declined to name any players for this story due to not having permission to do so.

Getting players ready who haven’t played together before — and some who haven’t played football at all — is part of the challenge.

“We will have a helmet practice one day and a few kids who haven’t played before will say they are too sore to play the next day,” Becoate said.

Summit Academy expects to have between 30 to 35 kids out for football. The Knights, who are dropping back down to Class A, will also have a new conference. Summit Academy was placed in the Big Seven along with Laurel, Northgate, Rochester, Shenango, South Side Beaver and Union.

Last season was a struggle for Summit Academy. The Knights finished 0-10 overall and 0-5 in Allegheny conference play. In a conference that produced WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up Serra Catholic, along with WPIAL semifinalist Steel Valley, it was a tough go for the Knights.

Summit Academy only scored 82 points all season while allowing 412. The Knights’ closest game was a 41-22 loss to Apollo-Ridge.

Becoate said he is working hard to try to teach basic techniques to get the team ready for the season.

“We’ve been working on blocking techniques and working on heat acclimation,” Becoate said. “We need to get up on the fundamentals. It is like working with a midget football team in terms of teaching the basics.”

What is most important for Becoate is getting players prepared for the next stage of life. Many of the kids don’t spend that long at Summit Academy and need to focus on getting ready for heading home or the next stage of life.

“It’s about relationships. You are dealing with teenagers. It’s not just about athletics,” Becoate said. “I’m with them on the field from 3 to 5:15 (p.m.), but I’m with them in the building until 11 p.m. I want to get them to buy into teamwork and not me, me, me. That’s what football is.”

Summit Academy

Coach: Anthony Becoate

2021 record: 0-10, 0-5 in Class 2A Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 45-167-0

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at New Castle, 7

9.3 Leechburg, 12:30

9.9 at Springdale, 7

9.17 Rochester*, noon

9.23 at Northgate*, 7

10.1 South Side*, 12:30

10.7 at Riverview, 7

10.14 at Shenango*, 7

10.22 Laurel*, noon

10.28 at Union*, 7

*Conference game