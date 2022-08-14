New coach has talented team to work with at Highlands

Sunday, August 14, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands quarterback Chandler Thimons throws during the Willie Thrower quarterback camp July 16 at Valley High School.

Make no bones about it, Highlands is going to have a different look, feel and attitude under first-year head coach Matt Bonislawski.

The players are already in place, with a healthy balance between upperclassmen and underclassmen that could pave the way to success for Rams this season.

“I tell them all the time, that we won’t be successful until they get together and play for each other,” said Bonislawski, a 2002 Highlands grad who went on to play quarterback at UConn.

Highlands is hoping to build off a playoff season last year that ended when the No. 8-seeded Rams fell to No. 9 New Castle, 31-19, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. That game, and his performance, still weighs heavy on senior quarterback Chandler Thimons.

“I was rewatching the games last night and I feel like have a lot more experience coming into this season,” Thimons said.

Thimons is in line to break every Highlands passing record in his fourth season as a starter.

Thimons passed for 1,084 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Bonislawski is throwing the keys to the offense over to his quarterback. Thimons will have the freedom to make pre-snap adjustments based on what the defense is showing.

“I think he’s excited for that and I think he’ll thrive,” Bonislawski said.

Thimons will have a few familiar faces to find downfield at the wide receiver position. Senior Landan Signorella will lead a quartet of wideouts who don’t have much game experience.

Juniors Aaran Randolph and Semaj Miller and sophomore Brayden White will need to catch on quick for the Highlands passing game to become a threat.

“We have a lot of young guys,” Bonislawski said. “They just need to get in game reps and transition from being a part-time player to a full-time player.”

A quarterback’s best friend is a sound running game, and the Rams have just that in junior running back Luke Bombalski.

Bombalski exploded onto the scene last season and bruised opposing defenses to the tune of 1,051 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns and a gaudy 5.8 yards per-carry average. The 5-foot-11 cement truck added 15 pounds to his frame and will enter the season at 200 pounds.

“I’m excited for it,” Bombalski said. “I’ve been waiting all offseason and working hard in the weight room every day.”

On defense, Highlands will look just about the same. Coach Mark Kaczanowicz returns to coach a defensive unit that gave up 17.3 points per game. The Rams will continue to run a 3-3-5 defensive alignment.

Bonislawski said the one question marks is the secondary, specifically at cornerback, where Highlands will start two underclassmen in Brayden White and Montrell Johnson. Bonislawski said that White and Johnson are probably the two best athletes on the team.

While the secondary might be a bit inexperienced, Bonislawski feels that the strength of this year’s defense is at the second level.

The Golden Rams ranks run deep at the linebacker position and will feature leading tacklers from a year ago in Thimons (62) and Bombalski (56) with the third linebacker position up for grabs between senior Nick McQuade, junior Brennan Haidze and sophomore Menage Lucas. McQuade recorded 13 tackles and one sack last season.

The Golden Rams will open the season at home in a Week Zero matchup against University Prep.

“I think there’s enough talent there,” Bonislawski said, “But until they buy in and play for each other and start playing hard and for the right reasons, we won’t be successful until they figure it out.”

Highlands

Coach: Matt Bonislawski

2021 record: 7-4, 4-3 in Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.

All-time record: 275-254-7

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 University Prep, 7

9.2 Blackhawk, 7

9.9 at Chartiers Valley, 7

9.16 North Catholic*, 7

9.23 at Indiana*, 7

9.30 Mars*, 7

10.7 at Woodland Hills, 7

10.14 at Kiski Area*, 7

10.21 Armstrong*, 7

10.28 at Hampton*, 7

*Conference

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Chandler Thimons

96-177, 1340 yards, 17 TDs

Rushing: Luke Bombalski

210-1276, 15TDs

Receiving: Landan Signorella

31-536, 7 TDs

FAST FACTS

• First-year coach Matt Bonislawski, a 2002 Highlands grad, is the 10th coach in program history. He wore the No. 10 while playing for the Rams.

• The Rams are looking to reach the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014-15.

• Highlands outscored its opponents by an average of 29.2-17.3 last season.

• Highlands has not reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs since 2014 when the Rams downed New Brighton, 24-19, in the first round but fell to Seton-LaSalle, 28-21, the next week.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

2, Brayden White, WR/DB, 6-0/155, So.

3, Montrell Johnson, RB/DB, 5-8/130, So.

4, Aaran Randolph, WR/DB, 6-0/170, Jr.

5, Semaj Miller, WR/DB, 6-1/160, Jr.

7, Boyd Brown, QB/LB, 6-1/160, Jr.

8, Nick McQuade, QB/LB, 6-0/215, Sr.

9, Jordyn Tavarez, WR/DB, 6-1/160, Jr.

10, Julius Saunders, RB/DB, 5-11/155, Jr.

11, Aiden Burford, WR/DB, 5-9/145, So.

12, Chandler Thimons, QB/LB, 6-3/200, Sr.

13, Rondeal Hewlett, WR/DB, 6-0/145, Sr.

14, Menage Lucas, QB/LB, 6-1/215, So.

15, Devonne Wilson, WR/DB, 5-3/126, Jr.

20, Landan Signorella, WR/DB, 6-4/180, Sr.

21, Caden Rouse, WR/DB, 6-1/175, Jr.

22, Ashton Hatajik, RB/WR, 5-10/150, Sr.

24, Jamison Vickers, QB/DB, 5-8/150, Fr.

25, D.J. Suber, WR/DB, 5-6/120, Fr.

26, Jordan Williams, WR/DB, 5-4/150, Fr.

28, Andre Harris, RB/DB, 5-11/145, Fr.

30, Vincent Viglione, WR/DB, 5-8/140, So.

31, Jahmar Wright, WR/DB, 6-0/150, Fr.

32, Brennan Haidze, FB/LB, 5-10/175, Jr.

33, Luke Bombalski, RB/LB, 5-11/200, Jr.

34, Cameron Layhew, WR/DB, 5-6/140, Sr.

40, Matt Danielson, TE/LB, 6-1/175, Jr.

41, Marqis Johnson, TE/LB, 5-11/175, Fr.

42, Burton Babinsack, WR/DB, 5-9/145, So.

43, Cole Shaffer, TE/LB, 5-8/185, Fr.

44, Braden Litwicki, TE/LB, 6-1/205, So.

45, Liam Seskey, FB/LB, 5-3/150, Fr.

46, James Williams, TE/LB, 5-9/155, Jr.

48, Angelo Markey, TE/LB, 5-8/175, Jr.

50, Julian Chapman, OL/DL, 5-8/170, Fr.

51, Cody Hubert, OL/DL, 5-8/282, Sr.

52, Caden Bosak, OL/DL, 5-9/242, Fr.

53, Brennan Marra, OL/DL, 5-11/165, So.

54, Deondre Lucas, OL/DL, 5-10/185, Fr.

55, Jacoby Guy, OL/DL, 5-11/230, Sr.

56, Aidan Vargo, OL/DL, 6-3/272, Jr.

58, Anthony Mistrik, OL/DL, 5-10/220, Jr.

59, Nolan Taylor, OL/DL, 5-11/202, Fr.

60, Logan George, OL/DL, 5-6/280, Fr.

61, Devon Witherup, OL/DL, 5-6/215, Jr.

63, James Naviglia, OL/DL, 5-6/212, So.

65, Cruz Kelly, OL/DL, 5-11/260, So.

66, Zachery Jackson, OL/DL, 5-11/235, So.

67, Roman Vivirito, OL/DL, 6-1/230, Sr.

68, Caden Kowalski, OL/DL, 6-1/205, So.

70, Alphonsus Gibson, OL/DL, 6-2/220, Sr.

73, Logan Leslie, OL/DL, 6-0/230, Sr.

75, Noah Leslie, OL/DL, 6-0/230, Sr.

77, Zach McIntyre, OL/DL, 6-2/285, Sr.

78, Tyler Bender, OL/DL, 6-2/205, Sr.

79, Keller Singleton, OL/DL, 5-11/240, So.

81, Jaxon Walker, K/P, 5-2/110, So.

82, Jamarkus Prager, WR/DB, 5-11/145, Fr.

83, Treyvon Labbauf, WR/DB, 5-7/130, Fr.

84, Keegan Babinsack, WR/DB, 5-3/100, Fr.

85, Caleb Ruggieri, WR/DB, 5-11/160, Fr.

86, Brayden Spiering, WR/DB, 5-11/140, Fr.

88, Jordan Gangloff, TE/LB, 6-1/175, So.

89, Cayden Dadowski, TE/LB, 6-0/170, Fr.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.