New coach, renovated field usher in new era for New Castle football

By:

Saturday, August 13, 2022 | 1:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner works out on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in New Castle. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle quarterback Kyrell Harris works out on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in New Castle. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle head coach Stacy Robinson works with his team on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in New Castle. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle head coach Stacy Robinson works with his team on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in New Castle. Previous Next

With a renovated field and new coach, New Castle wants to cash in and make the playoffs for a second straight season.

The Red Hurricanes made their way back to the playoffs and won their first postseason game since 2016 when they defeated Highlands, 31-19, last season.

This season, New Castle wants to get back to that point, but this time it will be under a new coach. Longtime coach Joe Cowart resigned after going 55-48 in 10 seasons.

Coach Stacy Robinson, who was the head coach and athletic director at Union, now leads the Red Hurricanes.

Robinson coached the Scotties for 26 years and isn’t making too far of a move. Robinson saw the move as giving Union something new since he was there for over two decades. He is getting settled in as New Castle’s head coach.

“It’s a bigger school with more players you have to manage, but when it comes down to it, you’ve still just got to teach football,” said Robinson. “Naturally, it’s a bit of a challenge at first putting in a new system, new terminology, but the kids are responding well and the coaching staff is doing a great job, so I have no complaints about that.”

This season, New Castle is also getting a new field. Rising senior and defensive tackle Nyeem Rogers acknowledges the changes, but he has faith in his team and his coach that they will be able to adjust to the changes.

“It’s a new change, new field and a new coaching staff,” said Rogers. “The first game, it’s going to be hectic, but coach Robinson, he’s a great guy. Just one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He’s so down to earth and so humble.”

Robinson sees how much the team has improved already in summer camp. He isn’t making any drastic changes and noted that the kids are learning his packages quickly.

“A lot of the plays I’m running, Joe and New Castle have done them before, but we might just package them a little bit different,” said Robinson. “I think they’re starting to see that and feel more comfortable with it. It’s a learning process each day, and I tell the kids, ‘If you ain’t getting better, you’re getting worse,’ and I definitely think we’re getting better.”

This season, the Red Hurricanes have 14 seniors and eight juniors returning. The veteran presence gives the team an edge since they are a more mature team.

Offensive/defensive end Antonio Gardner, defensive end/fullback Bryce Wood, wide receiver/linebacker Isaiah Jefferson, wide receiver/cornerback Tayshaun Wilkins and defensive end/guard Robert Reid are just a few of the seniors who have made an impact and have started in the past for the Red Hurricanes.

Robinson mentioned how important it is to have players with experience.

“Friday nights, they’re tough, and I don’t think people realize the magnitude that goes into playing a physical football game on Friday night,” said Robinson. “You need leadership because a lot of times you got to throw young people in and they’re the ones that have got to show the other guys this is the way to go, so that’s why leadership is so important.”

Senior wide receiver/cornerback Owen Ciavarino is one of the players who got to experience the Friday night lights. Ciavarino played on both sides of the ball and caught 15 passes for 241 yards, scoring two touchdowns.

“Last year was actually my first year back,” said Ciavarino. “Being able to come in and start right away and get the experience and know what the game atmosphere is like and how hard you really have to work to be good was very helpful.”

Ciavarino also mentioned that team chemistry will be there and will be a huge factor.

“It’s great for us,” said Ciavarino. “Knowing how hard you work, knowing the preparation, knowing the focus and really mental side of the game, and having people that have played that are coming back will be great for us as a whole.”

Senior wide receiver/cornerback Tyler Leekins also gained experience from last season. Leekins notched 18 receptions for 236 yards last season. He and Ciavarino will spearhead the team’s experienced offense.

Junior running backs Malik Jefferson and Kaevon Gardner are both returning and giving the team experience despite not being seniors. Jefferson finished with 288 yards rushing on 68 carries and Gardner finished with 182 yards on 38 carries.

Quarterback Kyrell Davis will be the starter, and Ciavarino has been very impressed with his knowledge and reads. Tackle Marcos Diaz also returns this year, and he is one of the underclassmen poised to have a breakout season.

Robinson is excited to see the Red Hurricanes play and compete.

“I would expect that we’re going to play hard and come out and compete,” said Robinson. “All I can tell you is I’m going to give it my best effort to make sure New Castle high school does what they can to win football games.”

For Rogers, he wants to muster some wins this season and said he is vastly improved compared to last season.

“I’m just going to be a whole new beast,” said Rogers. “I’ve been grinding in this sport since I was 6. But this year especially, I’ve got to turn it up to a new level that I’ve never even seen, so for me, you’re going to get everything you asked for.”

Rogers expects the Red Hurricanes to have a great season.

“All we know is just the mentality to hit to win,” said Rogers. “We have a winning mentality, especially from last year having a positive record going into the playoffs and everything. We’re going off momentum. The loss to Belle Vernon had us down and we lost a lot of seniors, and that’s heartbreaking, but we got to move and with coach Robinson and his new staff, I feel like we can do that.”

New Castle

Coach: Stacy Robinson

2021 record: 7-5, 3-2 in CLass 4A Parkway Conference

All-time record: 754-419-69

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Summit Academy, 7

9.2 at Mars, 7

9.9 Armstrong, 7

9.16 at West Allegheny*, 7

9.23 Central Valley*, 7

9.30 at Montour*, 7

10.7 Chartiers Valley*, 7

10.14 at Aliquippa*, 7

10.21 Ambridge*, 7

10.28 at Blackhawk*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Chris Hood*

91-180, 1,337 yards, 11 TDs

Rushing: Chris Hood*

175-1,094

Receiving: Mike Wells*

25-483

FAST FACTS

• New Castle has the third-most WPIAL titles with 11. Its last championship came in 1998.

• New Castle has had 12 players make it to the NFL. Malik Hooker and Geno Stone are both current players as Hooker plays for the Colts and Stone plays for the Ravens. Bruce Clark, Sam Manos, Rick Razzano, Bill McPeak, Lindy Lauro, Mike Roussos, Ben Ciccone, Alec Shellogg, Paul Cuba and Nick DeCarbo all also made the league.

• New Castle became one of the first high school teams to play under the lights in 1929 at Franklin Field, which is now known as Taggart Stadium.

• Taggart Stadium will be finished with its renovation in late August. The stadium has installed new lighting, brand-new turf and a resurfaced track. There will also be new restrooms, a new concession stand and new locker rooms.