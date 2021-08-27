New coach stresses preparation at Jefferson-Morgan

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 9:14 PM

Brent Baker won’t necessarily have to build from the ground up as he takes over the Jefferson-Morgan football program.

The first-year head coach spent the past three years as an assistant coach and worked at all levels of the program. Baker has been an assistant coach at three programs — he also coached at Carmichaels and Waynesburg — before taking over at Jefferson-Morgan

“It’s been great,” Baker said. “I was splitting time between varsity, junior varsity and middle school. I was putting the systems in place and having an impact on physicality. We had a focus on mentality and approach. We will have two groups of varsity kids who will run the same system offensively and defensively.”

What the Rockets won’t have when they open the season against Leechburg on Aug. 27 at home is experience. Jefferson-Morgan, which finished 3-4 last season, will only have one senior on the team and lost their leading receiver and rusher to graduation.

Colt Fowler, who was the Rockets’ leading passer, finishing with 678 yards and five touchdowns, will see time at wide receiver.

Jefferson-Morgan, which had 24 players at the start of camp, spent the offseason preparing for the rigors of the season ahead.

“We had more freedom this offseason to train and were able to take the kids through a professional-type athletic development offseason,” Baker said. “The strides we’ve made since April are outstanding. We were in a position where we are prepared to compete at every rep and every session.”

Jefferson-Morgan will return experience in the trenches. Junior offensive tackle Andrew Vessels and sophomore Mason Sisler are expected to play key roles.

Junior Cole Jones will take over under center, whie sophomore Collin Bisceglia will see time at wide receiver.

Baker has been working on preparing his younger players for the varsity level.

“We generate stress in practice, there is no pressure in games,” Baker said. “You are prepared. You are organized and have perspective on external variables and aren’t reacting to them.”

Jefferson-Morgan is hoping to start a cultural change that will lead back to the Rockets finding a path to success.

“It’s all about preparing and preparation,” Baker said. “It doesn’t matter about the colors your opponent is wearing or what name is on their jerseys. It’s just about competing. The only thing you can control is if you do your job. Those are the messages you send to players.”

Jefferson-Morgan

Coach: Brent Baker

2020 record: 3-4, 3-4 in Class A Tri-County South Conference

All-time record: 351-455-36

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.3 Washington, 7

9.10 at Cornell, 7

9.17 Avella*, 7

9.24 at Monessen, 7

10.1 at Bentworth*, 7

10.8 California*, 7

10.15 Mapletown*, 7

10.22 at West Greene*, 7

10.29 Carmichaels*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Colt Fowler

22-53, 678 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Owen Maddich*

15-611

Rushing: Jonathan Wolfe

138-698

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• It’s been 46 years since Jefferson-Morgan’s last WPIAL championship, a 20-0 win over Midland in 1974. Jefferson-Morgan also won the year before, beating Western Beaver, 35-6.

• After scoring a total of 14 points in its first two games last season, Jefferson-Morgan averaged 26.4 points over its final five games.

• Former Jefferson-Morgan coach Aaron Giorgi made a cross-county move in the offseason to take over the Waynesburg program.

• The Rockets last made the playoffs in 2012 when they went 7-3 and tied for second place in the Tri-County South.

