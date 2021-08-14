New coach with Aliquippa ties overhauls Ambridge program

Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Sherm McBride has a plan for the Ambridge football team to be competitive over the next few seasons.

He’s already seeing that plan come to fruition.

The Bridgers are riding a 23-game losing streak and have a 1-44 record over the past five years. They’ve battled low roster numbers throughout the challenging stretch, a primary problem that McBride is working to correct.

“So far, so good. The good thing is they’re buying into what we’re doing. That’s half the battle,” said McBride, 58, a first-year head coach who spent 30 years as an assistant at his alma mater, Aliquippa, as well as the past few years assisting at Hopewell and Seton LaSalle.

“We’ve got 46 kids here, so that’s always a plus. Last year, they finished with between 25 and 30 (players).”

He and what he dubbed an “all-star coaching staff” are working to install new systems and schemes, as well as a new mentality for Bridgers football.

“I’m trying to get these kids to play some football,” said McBride, who replaces Don Phillips, who was 0-16 over two seasons at Ambridge. “The only way to go is up. We’re already at the bottom, so I’m looking forward to getting their mind and everything right to know that we can win.”

McBride has assembled a coaching staff loaded with ties to perennial power Aliquippa. The group includes Tommy Campbell, who recently retired from a professional career in the Canadian Football League.

Ed “Junior” Thornton, the quarterback on Aliquippa’s 1991 state championship team, will be the Bridgers’ offensive coordinator. Former Quips assistant coach Ernest Genes will be the defensive coordinator, and former Quips assistant Lynwood Alford is another assistant coach.

The group plans to stress the same toughness that helped Aliquippa to 17 WPIAL championships.

“We’re going to attack on both ends,” McBride said. “We’re not going to sit around and let teams dictate to us. We’re going to dictate to them on offense and defense.”

Several returning skill players will help guide the offensive attack. Senior quarterback Chris Sakony saw extensive playing time a year ago and returns under center. Seniors Sedrick Seymour and Benny Cokrlic will be in the backfield and get the bulk of the carries.

“He is everything that’s been advertised,” McBride said of Cokrlic, who also will handle calls for the defense from his linebacker post. “He’s a true stud. He’ll play all over.”

McBride also expects big things from 6-foot-4 wide receiver D’Saun Harmon: “He could turn into big time.”

Senior Desmond Drew (6-3, 290) returns to anchor the offensive line, with sophomores Aiden Sheffield (6-0, 245), Ray Gazda (5-11, 205) and Caleb Namath helping solidify both lines.

Junior Zappula Lewis also will be a key cog on the defensive line. The McKnight twins — seniors Tyler and Trent — will be key playmakers at outside linebacker. And Montaz Wellons will be in the defensive backfield with Seymour.

McBride also expects immediate contributions from a promising freshman class that helped the junior high team finish 12-1 over the past two years. The group includes wide receiver/defensive back Adam Fernandez and tight end/linebacker Blaize Kolar.

“We’re going to be a young team,” he said. “I’m looking forward to giving the freshmen a shot. Hopefully, these guys will be ready to take the task.”

Ambridge will be tested early and often this season. Nonconference games against Wheeling Central Catholic, North Catholic, Laurel, Aliquippa and Blackhawk will help the Bridgers prepare for Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference play.

“I’m just looking for improvement week in and week out and hopefully we can get something accomplished,” McBride said. “With my all-star coaching staff, I think these kids are buying into what we are doing. I think we have a chance to do something the next couple years.”

Ambridge

Coach: Sherman McBride

2019 record: 0-6, 0-4 in Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference

All-time record: 435-484-40

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27, at Wheeling C.C. (W.Va.), 7

9.3, North Catholic, 7

9.10, at Laurel, 7

9.17, Aliquippa, 7

9.24, Blackhawk, 7

10.1, at Hopewell*, 7

10.8, Avonworth*, 7

10.15, at Central Valley*, 7

10.22, Quaker Valley*, 7

10.29, at Keystone Oaks*, 7

*Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Rich Morrell*

14-49, 157 yards, TD

Receiving: Auston Ludovici*

7-61, TD

Rushing: Sedrick Seymour

16-93, TD

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Ambridge coach Sherm McBride, a 1980 Aliquippa grad, was a two-time all-state football player who played in the Big 33 and went on to play at Ohio, where he was a three-time all-conference selection and among one of the top punt returners in the nation. He also was a basketball and track and field standout in high school and was inducted into the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame.

• McBride also is the head track and field coach at Aliquippa, which has won dozens of WPIAL and PIAA gold medals during his tenure.

• The Bridgers averaged just 5.5 ppg and allowed 43.7 last season, scoring 33 points and allowing 262 overall. They were shut out 44-0 by Aliquippa.

• Ambridge’s lone WPIAL football championship came in 1932 under coach Moe Rubenstein. The school’s stadium is named after him.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

