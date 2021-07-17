New Franklin Regional coach Lance Getsy pleased with team’s offseason progress

Saturday, July 17, 2021 | 11:43 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional receiver Caden Smith picks up yardage against Norwin defenders during the WCCA 7-on-7 championship game July 15 at Greater Latrobe High School.

Following a legendary coach is not easy.

It takes a special coach to be able to handle that, and Lance Getsy seems ready for the challenge he faces at Franklin Regional.

Getsy was hired to replace Greg Botta, who resigned in January after accumulating 177 victories, seven conference titles, 21 trips to the WPIAL playoffs and one WPIAL and PIAA championship over 27 years.

Getsy spent two years as head coach at Charleroi (2018-19) before returning to Franklin Regional last season as Botta’s first assistant. He was an assistant coach at Franklin Regional (2016-17), Elizabeth Forward, Gateway, Steel Valley and Norwin prior to his coaching stint at Charleroi, where he went 17-5.

Getsy, 45, is a 1994 graduate of Steel Valley and a 1999 graduate of Slippery Rock. He played three seasons for the Rock before an injury ended his playing career.

“It’s going to be tough following a Hall of Fame coach and it’s going to be a challenge,” Getsy said. “Greg built a great program. He taught the players how to become men.”

Getsy said the team has been working hard, and he likes how some of the seniors have become leaders.

He’s relying on seniors Caden Smith (wide receiver/defensive back), Josh Pelusi (guard/defensive tackle), Garrett Deller (H-Back/linebacker), Maddox Morrison (wide receiver/defensive back) and Brandon Guar (offensive and defensive lineman).

“We started in January with the weight room program, and it went well,” Getsy said. “The players have bought into the workouts we had, and we’ve had great numbers the entire offseason. The players have put in a lot of work, and it shows with their strengths and the agility that we’ve done.

“I’m very pleased to this point. I’m eager to see how we are when we put the pads on. A lot of newcomers need to step up and prove themselves.”

There are three players battling it out for the quarterback spot after the graduation of Trevor Brncic. They are senior Connor Donnelly, junior Logan Donnelly and junior Roman Sarnic. The Donnellys are brothers.

“I like the battle that has developed there,” Getsy said. “I expect those three to battle all season. My quarterbacks need to be able run the ball as well as throw the ball.”

Sarnic was the only quarterback at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association 7-on-7 competition July 15, where Franklin Regional finished as the runner-up to Norwin. The Donnellys were on vacation.

“I just want to see how these guys compete in the 7-on-7 competition,” Getsy said. “I don’t want them to give up on things and be physical. Wins and losses in this don’t really matter to me. I just want to see us compete. I want see their mentality and to play together as a team. I want to see team work.”

Getsy said he also likes to two-headed monster he has at running back. The job will be handled by the Bewszka brothers — senior Tyler and junior Zach.

“Both are very capable to handling the job,” Getsy said. “I think they’ll surprise some people.”

Getsy also is making changes on defense, switching to a 50 front instead of a 3-4. And he plans other changes to fit the personnel of the team.

Tags: Franklin Regional