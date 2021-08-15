New girls volleyball coach eager to get started at Gateway

Sunday, August 15, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Submitted by Kayla Taylor New Gateway girls volleyball head coach Kayla Taylor, right, served as an assistant last fall at California, her alma mater. With Taylor is Trojans head coach Renee Pascoe.

Kayla Taylor’s excitement for Gateway’s upcoming girls volleyball season has been building since she was hired as head coach last month.

The California High School graduate and former assistant with the Trojans program said she was able to meet the players at an open gym shortly after joining the program, and in that brief time of observation was able to get a glimpse of what the team can become this fall.

“It’s a nice group of girls who really love the sport and want to win,” Taylor said.

“There’s a lot of good talent. I am excited to work with them, to see what each one has to offer and help them build on the skills they already have. They were excited to learn more about me, too, and are excited to get started.”

Taylor takes over the post from Phil Randolph, who stepped down in February, citing family reasons as a main reason for his departure.

Randolph will remain on board as the Gateway boys head coach in the spring.

Gateway battled through covid issues last season, including a stretch where all sports at the school were shut down. The Gators, in their first season in Class 4A, played eight of their 12 Section 3 games and finished 1-7 with a victory over Connellsville.

Gateway returns to Section 3 matches against defending section champion Oakland Catholic; 2020 playoff qualifiers Penn-Trafford and Latrobe; and also Norwin, Hempfield and Connellsville.

Senior outside hitters Lexi Margolis and Amaya Robinson, senior defensive specialist/opposite Nikkita Vojnik and junior setter Avrey Ferczak are players with experience who hope to help the team get back to its winning ways.

Gateway last made the WPIAL playoffs in 2017.

All PIAA fall sports began preseason practices Monday. The Gators will have two weeks of workouts before a scheduled scrimmage Aug. 31 at Peters Township.

The season opens Sept. 3 at Penn Hills.

“I just want the girls to be ready to work hard and compete for time on the court,” Taylor said.

“Being a new coach, I want to set a tone and an atmosphere that promotes that competitiveness. I want them to grow, learn and become more skilled and become even closer as a team. I want them to know they can make a name for themselves in and out of the section.”

Taylor said Gateway graduate Angela Toner remains with the program as an assistant coach.

“I can’t begin to say how much she has helped me get up to speed with the team,” Taylor said.

“Our coaching styles are very familiar. I think we are really going to mesh well.”

Taylor said her on-court philosophies incorporate an all-around approach.

“When I played, I was all over the court as an outside hitter, and I also played back row, too,” Taylor said. “I understand that offense is very important, being able to hit to different zones and the strategies with that, but I always was taught that defense wins games, period. I am that type of coach who likes to get up on a ladder and nail balls down so the girls can work on digging out any balls that come at them.”

Taylor said she also wants to make sure the girls know they are valued beyond the volleyball court, especially in their education.

Taylor was a standout player as an outside hitter at California, graduating in 2012.

She played one season at Carlow, where she was teammates with Plum coach Kelsey Bonk.

Taylor then transferred to West Virginia to complete her course of study for a degree in criminology and a minor in communications.

She returned to the Pittsburgh area last year and now works in the office of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

Taylor comes to Gateway after serving as a high school assistant last fall at her alma mater with head coach Renee Pascoe. Pascoe was an assistant with the Trojans during Taylor’s high school seasons.

“That was an amazing opportunity last year,” Taylor said. “It was a great chance to improve my skills as a coach.”

Taylor helped California enjoy a strong 2020 season with a 9-3 record in Section 2-A. The Trojans featured five players who garnered all-section honors last year, including All-WPIAL third-team outside hitter/defensive specialist Tayla Pascoe. They advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals before falling to eventual WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

