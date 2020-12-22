New Hampshire gets commitment from GCC soccer’s Bethany Winnor

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 7:24 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Bethany Winnor, left, competes for the ball against West Branch’s Erin Godin, right, on Nov. 14 in a PIAA playoff game at Norwin.

Bethany Winnor, a key player on the girls soccer team at Greensburg Central Catholic that won the WPIAL Class A title and finished runner-up in the PIAA this season, will play NCAA Division I college soccer.

The junior midfielder announced Tuesday her commitment to New Hampshire.

Winnor, who led GCC this season with 21 assists and also scored 10 goals, also had strong interest from Seattle but opted to take a scholarship from New Hampshire and stay in the eastern part of the country.

“UNH offers me everything I was looking for in a school,” she said. “It is a perfect fit for me. The campus is exactly what I was looking for. I have always loved New England and have vacationed there with my family many times.”

New Hampshire plays in the American East Conference and made the conference semifinals two years ago.

Winnor plays for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy and sought advice from a former academy player, Savannah Schoonmaker of State College, a freshman backer at New Hampshire. The feedback helped her decision along.

“I am also planning on going to school for either physical therapy or physician’s assistant,” Winnor said. “UNH has a strong kinesiology program to prepare me for grad school. After seeing the campus with my family, I knew that UNH was where I belong.”

Winnor was a wing back for the Hounds and played a holding midfielder or center-back spot for GCC, which finished 18-1 after falling to Southern Columbia in the state final in Hershey.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

