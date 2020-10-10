New Hampton volleyball coach ‘strong leader’

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Annie Bozzo is Hampton’s third girls volleyball coach in as many years, but the transition appears to be smooth.

The undefeated Talbots were in first place in Section 5-AAA with an 8-0 mark (9-0 overall) following a 3-1 win over Knoch on Oct. 6.

“It is hard to restart each season with a new coach, but coach Bozzo is a really great coach,” senior libero Julia Resch said. “She’s been working us really hard and being a really strong leader for us. We want to make her proud.”

At age 24, Bozzo is one of the youngest volleyball coaches in the WPIAL.

She was selected all-state at Shaler and played for Syracuse from 2015-17.

“It is really nice to have someone who is young and who was just playing volleyball not long ago,” Resch said. “Since she’s been a player, she knows exactly what it’s like, so it’s really easy for her to relate to us, too.”

Bozzo last season coached the Shaler junior varsity boys team and was an assistant for the Shaler varsity girls before replacing Mike Hansen at Hampton. Hansen had replaced Matt Robertson prior to the 2018-19 season.

“The girls are working hard,” Bozzo said, “and we’re not letting up.”

