New Jeannette girls basketball coach admires dedication to program

Sunday, May 30, 2021 | 6:06 PM

Submitted by Bill Flow Jeannette girls basketball coach Bill Flow, a Norwin graduate

Bill Flow called the Jeannette girls basketball program “a sleeping giant.”

While the road back to relevance in the WPIAL appears long for Jeannette, the program’s new coach thinks with the proper encouragement and nurturing, it can turn a corner.

A Norwin graduate, Flow is bringing extensive experience and waves of energy to the Jayhawks.

He replaces Jonathan Bass, who was not retained after three seasons. Jeannette went 0-19 last season and opted to take part in the WPIAL’s open playoffs format, losing to Seton LaSalle, 67-18, in the Class 2A preliminary round.

Jeannette allowed 59.2 points, the second most in the WPIAL, while scoring just 21.1, the lowest average in 2A.

The team went 8-54 the last three years.

“Members in the district are interested in seeing their program become a success,” Flow said. “I have seen athletic programs where some sports are just an afterthought, and after a zero-win season, this is what you might expect from some districts. (The administration) really want this girls program to succeed, and that is a huge plus in this position.”

Flow said he has followed the progress of Jeannette’s boys basketball and football teams.

“Those programs have great youth development, and we are going to pick their brains and figure out how we can emulate their success at the youth level,” he said. “Jeannette is a school that is based on great community engagement, and athletic talent. We know that the successful programs have worked hard to create that success at the youth level, and that is where we will start. I believe that this program can be a success just because of their dedication to the program, and every one of the members of the interview committee stressed how much they want to see the girls have a great experience with basketball.”

Flow, 38, grew up in Westmoreland City and lived a few years in Pittsburgh before moving to Asheboro, N.C., where he’s lived since 2011. His mother grew up in Jeannette.

He will be getting settled back in the area soon.

The former Cal (Pa.) football walk-on has coached at least one sport — and multiple sports at other stops — at every place he has been.

The boys head basketball coach for four years at Southern Alamance High School in Graham, N.C., Flow also was a girls head basketball coach for three years at Eastern Randolph High School in Ramseur, N.C.

He also served as the athletic director at Eastern Randolph.

Wait, there’s more. He also was an assistant coach in football, golf and baseball.

Flow is an English teacher at Southern Alamance.

Before his excursion south, Flow was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Penn State Greater Allegheny for a year, coached middle school players at South Allegheny and worked with the local Basketball Stars of America AAU program.

Flow earned a master’s degree in Applied Sport Psychology and has applied for Certified Mental Performance Consultant Certification.

“I want the girls to have a great time representing the Jeannette community from their youth league experience to their final game at the varsity level,” he said. “I want them to focus on bringing energy to every aspect of our program — on the floor, in the community, and in the classroom. We will set high expectations on academics from the beginning, as well. I want our girls to be able to walk away from Jeannette with whatever opportunity they want after those four years — college, trade, military, or job force.”

