New league, new team for Ligonier Valley baseball
By:
Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 7:36 PM
Ligonier Valley’s return to the WPIAL in baseball began on a triumphant note Friday in the program’s first game back in District 7, a 6-4 decision over Greensburg Salem.
The outcome provided hope for the retooled Rams, who were forced to replace their entire starting lineup from the 2019 season that produced a District 6 Heritage Conference championship.
“We are a brand-new team,” Ligonier Valley coach Brett Marabito said.
The Class 3A Rams, who spent 51 years in District 6, where they had been a good bet to repeat as Heritage champions in 2020 before the coronavirus shutdown, last played as a WPIAL member during the 1968-69 season.
“We’re really excited for this season,” Marabito said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.”
But with a lineup consisting of players with no varsity experience, Ligonier Valley proved to be a formidable squad against Class 4A No. 4 Greensburg Salem in the first game played in its new territory.
Sophomore Haden Sierocky doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs, and Mason Seftas, one of two seniors on the team, pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Ligonier Valley, which is idle until a Thursday trip to Class 2A Jeannette.
The Rams, who were 14-4 in 2019, are aligned in the WPIAL Section 3 with Deer Lakes, Derry, Mt. Pleasant, Valley and East Allegheny, whom they will face April 4 and 5 in their section-opening series.
“It’ll be interesting playing all Triple-A opponents in our conference games,” Marabito said, alluding to the Heritage Conference, which consists of teams from various classifications. “I also like the back-to-back scheduling. It’s going to be a real true test.”
The WPIAL this season is requiring schools to play home-and-home series of two games on successive days against section opponents in an effort to consolidate schedules.
Seftas, who also will catch and play several infield positions, and pitcher/outfielder Jacob Bleehash, the starting pitcher Friday, represent Ligonier Valley’s lone seniors.
“The biggest takeaway was our two seniors,” Marabito said. “If they continue to show the leadership like they showed in that game, that’s going to be a big plus. That’s the first time Bleehash has pitched in a varsity game.”
Marabito expects to have Sierocky and junior Nick Beitel, among others, join his two seniors on the mound this season. Sierocky also will play in the outfield, and Beitel will catch and play in the infield, as well.
“We have to find that power, shutdown guy,” Marabito said. “If it’s not that one guy, we have to find that collection of guys who can step up on the mound and compete, especially with these back-to-back games now. It’s going to be important to be efficient and keep the pitch count down.”
With Beitel doing much of the catching, Sierocky will mainly be in left field. Junior Grant Dowden will be in center. The trio entered the season with a total of 30 varsity at-bats.
“It’s going to be a lot of guys trying to find their spot,” Marabito said. “We’re going to have to be willing to grow.”
Tags: Ligonier Valley
More Baseball• George Guido: At long last, spring sports are back
• Leechburg baseball team’s expectations remain high with new coach
• Hampton baseball deals with numbers crunch
• Penn Hills baseball works toward ultimate goal of return to playoffs
• 2021 WPIAL Class 3A baseball preseason breakdown