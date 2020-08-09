New Ligonier Valley AD eager to oversee transition to WPIAL
By:
Sunday, August 9, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Wesley Siko always knew he wanted to work in sports.
“Since I was a high school athlete, I knew that athletics was the best fit for me,” he said.
“To me, there is no better feeling than helping a learner-athlete reach their goals. In this role, it’s not only my job to support and be an asset to help develop our learner-athletes, but it’s also what’s most important to me.”
Landing his first job as an athletic director during a pandemic, when daily schedules are more suited for the shredder than a bulletin board, was not the ideal foot-in-the-door position he envisioned.
But Siko, the new AD at Ligonier Valley, which eventually is scheduled to begin play in the WPIAL this fall for the first time in 50 years, is up for the challenge and ready to help light the way for a program that had years of success in various sports in District 6.
Siko has a wave of support behind him as the school district begins life in a new environment.
“Even before covid-19 and the pandemic, we knew this season was going to be challenging as our first year in the WPIAL,” Siko said. “My primary goal this year is to create and maintain opportunities for our learner-athletes to compete and do so in a safe manner.
“The WPIAL has given us great guidance throughout the pandemic to help us do just that.”
Corey Turcheck had been the Rams AD since 2015, but he resigned to teach an entrepreneurial class at the school. Time constraints proved to be a challenge for him.
“I absolutely love working with the students, and that’s what kept me doing it,” Turcheck said of the AD position. “But it was time to have a normal life. It’s hard enough to do the job without teaching, but I was also teaching. A very difficult thing to manage.
“Thankfully, the administration saw that the position has to be solely athletic director, and that’s what Wesley will do.”
Turcheck also will continue to serve as an assistant football coach at Ligonier Valley, something he has done for 15 years.
Siko, 32, a Greensburg Salem graduate, played basketball at his alma mater for coach Paul Sapotichne and later for Tim Loomis at Thiel.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Ligonier Valley
More High School Other• PIAA delays fall sports for 2 weeks to talk with Gov. Wolf, state legislature
• McGuffey’s Ed Dalton, Avonworth’s Andrea Patton become WPIAL’s 1st father/daughter athletic director duo
• Gov. Wolf recommends high school sports be delayed until Jan. 1
• Uncertainty remains for spectators hoping to attend high school games
• AD job at Eden Christian leads Latrobe grad back to Western Pennsylvania