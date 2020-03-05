New look, attitude for Belle Vernon baseball

Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 5:49 PM

Belle Vernon is a fixture in the WPIAL baseball playoffs, missing the postseason once (2014) the past nine years. Regularly qualifying for the playoffs is a source of pride for the program.

The Leopards hope to make it nine playoff appearances in 10 years this season, but something has been missing since 2012, and Belle Vernon is determined to fix it.

Last season, senior-heavy Belle Vernon finished 10-8 and 8-6 in Section 3-4A. The Leopards tied Elizabeth Forward for fourth place in the section and earned a first-round playoff game against Beaver. A 5-0 loss to the eventual WPIAL champ and PIAA runner-up ended Belle Vernon’s season, and it continued a near-decadelong trend.

Belle Vernon last won a postseason game in 2012, beating Punxsutawney in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA playoffs. The Leopards reached the WPIAL championship game that season, losing to Blackhawk.

Since then, Belle Vernon is 0-6 in the postseason.

“Winning playoff games is always a goal. I’ve never been one to think something’s too lofty to put out there,” coach Tony Watson said. “We’ve got to play to win our section and play to win in the playoffs. Our goal is to get past the first round for a change.”

Watson, a 1993 Belle Vernon grad, is in his first year running the team, but he has been with Belle Vernon baseball for years, including the past six seasons as pitching coach. He replaced longtime coach Daryl Hixenbaugh.

“It’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Watson said. “We’re trying to develop some of the younger guys because we’re going to be relying on them. I like how it’s going. I really like the camaraderie of the team. It’s a looser group of guys. We’re having fun.”

The fun increases March 21, when Belle Vernon opens its season at the Ripken Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., but between then and now, Watson and his coaching staff will be searching for players to complement the Leopards’ standouts.

Junior Garrett Greco is the starting shortstop and Belle Vernon’s best bet to replace the production lost when Josh Hoffman, a freshman at Youngstown State, graduate. Greco is gaining attention from college programs.

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Andrew Sokol, a lefty, could be the Leopards’ ace.

“We’ll go as far as those two take us,” Watson said. “Those guys aren’t seniors, but sometimes, leadership can come from younger guys, and those are our two guys.”

Senior Colby McKeta played right field last season, and Watson praised his offseason work, which was an emphasis for the program.

The rest of the starting positions are open to competition.

“It absolutely is like a fresh start in a lot of ways,” Watson said. “We’re trying to let the kids do more on their own. It’s a different mentality.”

