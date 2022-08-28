New Penn Hills girls soccer coach looks to keep pushing forward

Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Myron Cook is excited about the challenge in front of him. The longtime assistant coach of the Penn Hills girls soccer program is moving into the top job at a time when the program is trending in an upward direction.

The challenge for Cook, who was an assistant coach for the Indians for 16 seasons, will be to continue pushing forward.

Cook replaces Ashley DeVito as head coach. DeVito went 44-76-3 during her tenure and reached the WPIAL playoffs four times. Last season, the Indians went 9-8-1 and reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs before losing to Mars. During the past two seasons, Penn Hills has made the playoffs.

The goal for Cook is to keep trying to push forward.

“I would say, honestly, our goal is to keep improving our skill level,” Cook said.

Last season, Penn Hills’ offense showed plenty of punch. The Indians scored three or more goals in eight games. That allowed Penn Hills to finish 6-5-1 in the section.

Fornatutely for the Indians, Penn Hills will bring back some all-section players who can add instant offense. Juniors Kali Booker and Caroline McDevitt each earned all-section honors last season.

Angeline Clayborn will also be counted on to help generate offense for Penn Hills.

Penn Hills will have to replace goalkeeper Kari Holt, who was an all-section player last season. This year, the Indians will be breaking in five freshman players.

“We want to try and get those girls ready for the varsity level,” Cook said. “They need to get used to playing girls that aren’t their own age. They are going to play girls that are faster and smarter.”

The Indians will have some new challenges in the section as well. Penn-Trafford and Latrobe will drop down from Class 4A and join Penn Hills in Section 3-3A. That will add more competition for playoffs spots in a group that includes Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem and Plum.

The Indians were scheduled to open section play Aug. 29 at Linton Middle School against Penn-Trafford. What Cook hopes is that Penn Hills can challenge again for making the playoffs for the third straight season.

“Our goal is to focus on skill development,” Cook said. “We hope that can lead to the playoffs.”

