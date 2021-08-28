New wave of players ready to carry on North Allegheny girls volleyball tradition

By:

Saturday, August 28, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Jadyn Perkins was an all-section selection last season, when North Allegheny won its fourth straight PIAA title.

Senior middle hitter Rachel Burton understands the expectations for the North Allegheny girls volleyball team.

With 88 victories in their last 89 matches, including an 18-0 mark last season that culminated in the Tigers’ fourth straight PIAA Class 3A title, no one in the program wants to see the train slow down.

Burton also doesn’t expect to see North Allegheny coasting on its reputation, either.

“One of the challenges would be that we have such a big target on our back,” said Burton, who contributed five kills in North Allegheny’s sweep of Unionville in the title match. “We take that as a driving force.”

North Allegheny will begin another title pursuit when it opens section play Sept. 7 at Seneca Valley.

Many new players will look to step in to continue the momentum. Gone from last year are setter Paige Morningstar, who went to Louisville, and outside hitter Paige Miller is at Mercyhurst.

Long-time coach Heidi Miller also stepped down and was replaced by Russell Hoburg.

Hoburg, who coached the junior varsity program for 10 years, believes long-time followers of the program won’t see much of a difference with how the Tigers approach the game.

“We’re fortunate to have our entire staff intact with the exception of Heidi,” Hoburg said. “I think even the last four years, we looked at it as a big group effort. It’s not a one-man show. It’s a communal thing.

“We are fortunate to have a number of coaches who are capable of running a varsity program. My name is attached to it, but we all run it together.”

While North Allegheny will see players step into new roles, the cupboard is far from bare. Ohio State commit Mia Tuman, an all-state and all-WPIAL first-team selection, will help the Tigers attack.

Caroline Curran, Jadyn Perkins and Burton also are all-section selections who are returning from last season. Curran and Perkins also were named to the all-district team.

Hoburg said it isn’t the biggest team, but it will carry the disciplined hallmarks of the program.

“Size-wise, we are a relatively big team in the WPIAL,” Hoburg said. “I often feel like we are a small team in the state playoffs. If you look at the last four state championship matches during warmups, you’d think we are going to get smoked. Once the match starts, our ball control is what carries the day for us.”

North Allegheny’s next wave of players is ready for the challenge.

Burton believes this group has strong chemistry and is looking forward to seeing how everyone develops.

“There’s always nerves,” Burton said. “You can see these new people that come out of the darkness into a position. They don’t necessarily expect it, but they have a new sense of leadership.”

Tags: North Allegheny