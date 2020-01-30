WPIAL releases football schedules for 2020 season

Thursday, January 30, 2020 | 8:57 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd is upended next to Central Valley’s Reed FitzSimmons during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

The two loudest complaints from football teams in recent years were about travel and blowouts.

The WPIAL released football schedules Thursday for the 2020 and 2021 seasons that were tailored to address both concerns, WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said. These schedules differ from years past because the WPIAL handpicked most nonconference matchups rather than assign them randomly.

The intent was to shorten travel or create stronger on-field competition.

“Ninety percent (of nonconference matchups) meet one of those two categories,” Scheuneman said. “Of course you’re not going to be 100 percent perfect, but we wanted either a good matchup or close competition.”

Additionally, in a change from recent years, the majority of nonconference games are now grouped at the start of the schedule rather than scattered throughout.

The first two weeks include a number of rivalry games and championship-caliber matchups.

Week 1 includes Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, McKeesport at Woodland Hills and Gateway at Thomas Jefferson.

Week 2 has championship rematches with Pine-Richland/Central Catholic and Central Valley/Aliquippa. WPIAL powers Clairton and Washington also meet in Week 2, along with Thomas Jefferson and South Fayette.

The new schedules were the second step in a realignment process that occurs every two years.

The WPIAL released updated conferences earlier this month. The next step in the realignment involves deciding the number of playoff qualifiers and choosing which classifications will play their championships at Heinz Field, but those details won’t be set until at least March, Scheuneman said.

The new schedules should alleviate some of the on-field mismatches that raised complaints and prompted forfeits. Now, many teams will face nonconference opponents with similar abilities.

For example, defending WPIAL Class 5A champion Gateway will face nonconference opponents Thomas Jefferson, Penn Hills, Bethel Park and Pine-Richland. Combined, those opponents went 43-8 last year.

“They want to see the best play the best,” Scheuneman said. “They don’t want to see the best play the worst.”

With an odd number of football schools (119), one team must have an open date each week.

North Allegheny, which didn’t want to play schools from smaller classifications, voluntarily accepted open weeks in Week 1 and 2. That will allow NA to find its own nonconference opponents from outside of the WPIAL.

The other open weeks were scattered among seven teams in Class 2A: South Side in Week 3, Ligonier Valley in Week 4, McGuffey in Week 5, Washington in Week 6, Waynesburg in Week 7, Charleroi in Week 8 and Chartiers-Houston in Week 9.

WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley will make its debut with a Week 1 opener at home against Elizabeth Forward.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.