New wrestlers finding their way for North Allegheny

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 6:55 PM

North Allegheny wrestling had a schedule set up to ease in a roster with four freshmen in the starting lineup.

The Tigers were provided with an opportunity to get their feet wet. But it didn’t provide the best barometer for where North Allegheny is a group.

First, the Tigers downed Shaler, 84-0, in a dual meet that consisted of only three contested matches. The Tigers followed that by winning the Panther Holiday Classic at Mt. Aloysius with 232.5 points.

“We are just worried about kids’ progressions,” assistant coach Dan Heckert said. “It is a long year, and we have a lot of fresh faces. We want them to get better each match. The end goal is March. It’s not about winning. It’s about getting better.”

Two freshmen — Nick Gorman (106 pounds) and Grant Mackay (156) — captured titles in their first varsity tournament. Sophomore Dylan Coy, who missed the 2019 postseason with an illness, also won at 120 pounds.

“The core group of freshmen,” said Heckert on which Tigers have shown the most improvement. “It’s not just the ones who are starting for us. They are working hard and going through the process.”

Max Stedeford (138) and Ben Grafton (285) reached the finals. Stedeford and Grafton among North Allegheny’s five returning WPIAL qualifiers, along with Freddy Junko, Bobby Snyder and Ian Branstetter.

Grafton is moving up to heavyweight after wrestling at 220 pounds last season. Making a move up a weight class was a necessity.

“He came to the first practice at 280 pounds, so 220 wasn’t going to be an option,” Heckert said. “It’s a work in progress. We’re working with him in the room to teach him the things bigger guys have to do. He split time at 220 and 285 last year. He’s not giving up 20 or 30 pounds anymore.”

North Allegheny (2-0, 2-0) faced its toughest test last weekend at the Beast of the East Invitational. Results from the event were too late for this edition.

The Tigers had a final tune-up last Wednesday, beating section rival North Hills, 51-19.

North Allegheny knows going forward the challenge will increase significantly.

“We’re hoping what we did in the practice room got these guys ready,” Heckert said. “We know the Beast of the East is the No. 2-ranked tournament. It’s going to be tough. The kids know that. They are going to get high level competition.”

