NFHS expands exchange zones for some track relays

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, July 8, 2019 | 1:56 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Olivia Kelly anchors the 4x100 relay team in a girls Class AA preliminary race during the PIAA track and field state championships Friday, May 24, 2019, at Shippensburg University.

Some sprinters will have an extra 10 meters to make their relay exchange, the National Federation of State High School Associations decided.

The NFHS followed the NCAA’s lead and extended exchange zones in the shortest relays from 20 to 30 meters. The change affects only relays with legs of 200 meters or less.

Exchange zones for longer relay races remain at 20 meters.

“The acceleration zone is now incorporated into the existing exchange zone, thus a 30-meter exchange zone for relay races with legs of 200 meters or less,” said Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Track and Field/Cross Country Rules Committee.

“The rule change does not require that tracks be repainted or resurfaced in order to follow the new NFHS rules,” she added in a statement. “Existing acceleration zone markings, such as triangles, squares or colored tape, placed at that location may be used to denote the beginning of the exchange zones on a track.”

The rule change was among seven proposed by the NFHS track and cross country committees, and all were later approved by the NFHS board. The PIAA and WPIAL follow NFHS rules.

The NCAA extended exchange zones to 30 meters last summer.

Assisting Injured Athletes, Expansion of Exchange Zones Among Rules Changes in Track & Field/CC. While the injured competitor is disqualified for receiving help, the competitor helping will not be disqualified, unless that competitor gains an advantage.https://t.co/Hshytpnfw2 pic.twitter.com/kgvaVzCVjU — NFHS (@NFHS_Org) June 30, 2019

