NFL great Kevin Greene visits Penn-Trafford

Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 2:55 PM

Penn-Trafford had a special guest at Warrior Stadium Friday night.

Former Steelers linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene was at the Warriors’ game against Trinity as part of a Ford promotion.

Ford donated $5,000 and bought a five-man sled for the football program.

Greene gave a speech to the Warriors before the game and took part in the coin toss.

“He gave a great message about family and camaraderie,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “Everyone was excited to see and meet him. It was really cool to see the gold jacket and talk to him about football. He was as down to earth as he could be. It was a superb experience.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

