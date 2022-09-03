Nick Curci runs for 249 yards to lift Apollo-Ridge past Valley

Friday, September 2, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Facing a halftime deficit and another one in the fourth quarter and also facing adversity with several key injuries, Apollo-Ridge dug deep for a 34-19 victory over Valley in a nonsection contest Friday at Owens Field in Apollo.

Senior Nick Curci carried the ball 31 times for 249 yards and three touchdowns as Apollo-Ridge rallied with 22 second-half points.

“It feels good to do it for Karter (Schrock), Corbin (Johnston) and Jake (Mull), everybody who we lost tonight,” said Curci, who scored on runs of 30, 17 and 42 yards.

“We really had to strap it up, especially in the second half and just come out and play with a lot of energy and heart. The line really stepped it up, and so many others on this team did, too. We have a brotherhood. We’re a family, and we really came together and picked up this win. ”

The teams played for the first time since 2019, when Apollo-Ridge won 35-28 behind the running of graduate Logan Harmon.

Apollo-Ridge leads the all-time battle of the Vikings, 6-5.

Curci’s final score — 42 yards — put the game on ice with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

About three minutes earlier, junior Alex Wurmb, who finished with five carries for 58 yards, ran it in from 25 yards to give Apollo-Ridge the lead for good at 26-19.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Valley blocked an Apollo-Ridge punt, and Xavier Andree recovered the ball in the end zone to give the visitors a 19-18 lead.

The game and the score late in the third quarter took a back seat to the concern from those in attendance for the condition of senior Corbin Johnston, who was taken from the field on a stretcher after a defensive play that helped snuff out a Valley drive.

A visibly emotional Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba was not able to give an update on his condition immediately after the game.

Apollo-Ridge also lost junior starting quarterback and defensive back Karter Schrock to a lower-leg injury late in the first quarter. Senior wideout and defensive back Jake Mull, also the team’s punter and kicker, left the game with an injury after enduring a hit while running the ball early in the second quarter.

Trailing 13-12 at the half, Apollo-Ridge quickly put points on the board as Johnston recovered a fumble by Valley quarterback Tristan Goodwin at the Valley 25.

Curci scored two plays later at the 9:56 mark to put Apollo-Ridge ahead 18-13.

Valley was limited to 86 yards of total offense, and it committed 15 penalties.

Xavier Wilson led Valley with six carries for 44 yards.

“The one thing I told the team is that we have to learn how to win,” said Valley first-year coach Dave Heavner, who saw his Vikings fall to 0-2 on the season.

“The good news is that unlike last week where we weren’t in the game against Armstrong (42-7), we were battling this week and were in the game the entire way. Our defense made plays, and our offense made plays. Individual players made plays. We are climbing that ladder, rung by rung. But we still have a long way to go.”

Things started well for Apollo-Ridge as it took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards in 11 plays. Senior Landon Harmon capped the drive with a run from 3 yards. The point-after kick was blocked, and Apollo-Ridge led 6-0 with 6:30 left in the first quarter.

Valley thought it had the equalizer after a long kickoff return from Darnell Coaston.

Goodwin raced to the end zone from 47 yards, but the touchdown was negated by an illegal block.

The Apollo-Ridge defense snuffed out the drive as Mull recovered a Wilson fumble at the 3:27 mark of the opening quarter.

A-R drove to the Valley 19 and appeared headed for a second score.

Mull looked for room on a second-down run, but he endured a big hit. The ball popped loose, and Coaston returned the recovery to the Apollo-Ridge 15.

Wilson then got Valley on the board and into the lead with a 5-yard run with 7:34 until the half.

Apollo-Ridge answered with a seven-play, 63-yard drive, all on the ground, and Curci took it the final 30 yards for the touchdown with 2:18 left until halftime. The PAT kick was missed, and A-R led 12-7.

Mull’s 45-yard interception return to the Valley 25 again put the Apollo-Ridge offense in business.

But on the second play of the drive, Curci was stripped of the football by Jeremy Hughley, and Hughley went the other way 75 yards for the touchdown.

The PAT kick was missed, but Valley had the lead at 13-12.

