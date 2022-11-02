No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Camryn Rogers controls the ball in front of Moon’s Lillian Snyder during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Gateway.

Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat.

The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted.

Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22 seconds in, and she assisted on another goal later, as Moon blanked No. 3 Plum, 3-0, in a Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night at Gateway.

The Tigers (19-0), who won WPIAL and PIAA titles in 4A last year, also got goals from Duquesne commit Hailey Longwell and Kendall Dydek to stay unbeaten. They will take on No. 1 Mars (17-0) at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in a much-anticipated showdown at Highmark Stadium.

Moon has not lost in 32 straight games and has allowed one goal all season.

Plum (16-2) moves into the third-place consolation game to face Latrobe (12-3-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Peters Township.

The Mustangs were making their fourth straight trip to the semifinals but won’t go on to the final for the fourth year in a row.

