No. 3 Aliquippa cruises past Chartiers Valley in Parkway Conference clash

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 1:14 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa quarterback Quentin Goode throws a pass during practice on Aug. 17, 2021, in Aliquippa.

A fast start propelled third-seeded Aliquippa to a 48-13 victory in a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference showdown at Chartiers Valley on Friday night.

In a span of just over two minutes to start the game, the Quips had built a 14-0 lead. That lead would never be erased.

“It was a very frustrating start,” Colts coach Dan Knause said. “There were a lot of self-inflicted things. Those are things you need avoid.”

The driving force behind the quick start was senior Tajier Thornton. A 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Quentin Goode to Thornton opened the scoring for Aliquippa. On the ensuing kickoff, Thornton returned a Colts fumble for another score. The beginning of the game was similar to how the Quips’ 35-6 win over Chartiers Valley began last season.

“It was almost the exact same start we had against them last year,” Knause said. “Give them the credit. They make big plays.”

After falling behind 28-0 in the second quarter, Chartiers Valley quarterback Anthony Mackey gave his team a spark. The senior returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. He later tossed a 21-yard touchdown to junior Lamont Payne. Despite the rough start, the Colts only trailed 28-13 at halftime.

“I’m proud of the kids for not laying down after a tough start,” Knause said. “They definitely battled. It’s not effort-based.”

The Colts had three turnovers during the game. They also turned the ball over on downs three times. Aliquippa regained its stranglehold in the second half, which included a lightning delay of more than 90 minutes during the third quarter.

The Quips outscored Chartiers Valley, 20-0, in the final 24 minutes. This was made possible by a fierce rushing attack. In addition to freshman running back Tiqwai Hayes’ two touchdowns, Jon Tracy and Cameron Lindsey each found the end zone.

“The kids played well initially,” Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said. “Then they lost focus for a little, but regained it.”

Both teams will continue conference play next week. The 4-3 Colts will travel to Beaver. Now with a 5-1 record, Aliquippa will play host to Montour.

“We have to get better, but overall we are improving,” Warfield said.

Tags: Aliquippa, Chartiers Valley