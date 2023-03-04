No. 4 Avonworth stifles Laurel to claim 7th WPIAL girls basketball championship

Friday, March 3, 2023 | 4:30 PM

Avonworth was one of the WPIAL’s best defensive teams during the regular season.

On Friday afternoon, the Lopes put that lockdown style on display on the biggest stage in Western Pennsylvania and rode it all the way to the program’s seventh WPIAL girls basketball championship with a 48-40 victory over No. 2 Laurel at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

Using a three-quarter court press and an aggressive trapping zone in the half-court, No. 4-seeded Avonworth held Laurel 13 points below its season average.

The Lopes forced 18 turnovers and held Laurel to 12 of 44 shooting (27%) from the field. Avonworth allowed just 35.0 points per game this season, relying on team defense and pressuring the ball around the perimeter.

Becca Goetz scored 13 points, and Greta O’Brien added 10 for Avonworth, which won its first title since 2005.

Johnna Hill had 16 points for Laurel, which was seeking its first WPIAL championship.

Avonworth will play the District 6 third-place team in the first round of the PIAA playoffs March 10. Laurel will take on the District 10 third-place team.

