No. 4 Penn Hills forces 6 turnovers in 14-7 victory over Mars

Friday, September 13, 2019 | 10:11 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noel Roach (6) reacts after making an interception in the fourth quarter against Mars on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Mars’ Teddy Ruffner catches the ball during a game against Penn Hills on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Alex Bell (front) and other players react as they greet their fans following their win against Mars on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noel Roach breaks through Mars players during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Mars’ Alex Jablunovsky (76) reacts after Penn Hills scores a tie-breaking touchdown in the fourth quarter during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Arlon Thompson tries to get through Mars players during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Mars’ Quinn Fuller blocks Penn Hills’ Anthony Grimes from catching the ball in the endzone during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Mars’ Teddy Ruffner carries the ball as Penn Hills’ Derrick Topeck goes for a tackle during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Anthony Grimes carries the ball during a game against Mars on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Mars’players work to take down Dontae Pollard during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills fans cheer during a game against Mars on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Anthony Grimes carries the ball during a game against Mars on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Previous Next

Penn Hills running back Germar Howard scored two second-half touchdowns Friday night and the Indians defense forced six turnovers to defeat Mars, 14-7, in a key Northern Conference matchup.

Howard had an 18-yard touchdown run in the third and added a game-winning 78-yarder with 4:29 left in the fourth. He led No. 4 Penn Hills (3-1, 2-0) with 122 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Mars had led 7-0 at halftime after a 14-yard touchdown catch by Mitchell Wright, but the Planets committed five turnovers after halftime as their offense stalled. On six second-half possessions, Mars produced a punt, two lost fumbles and three interceptions.

Teddy Ruffner led Mars (2-2, 0-1) with 85 yards rushing on 29 carries.



