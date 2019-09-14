No. 4 Penn Hills forces 6 turnovers in 14-7 victory over Mars

Penn Hills running back Germar Howard scored two second-half touchdowns Friday night and the Indians defense forced six turnovers to defeat Mars, 14-7, in a key Northern Conference matchup.
Howard had an 18-yard touchdown run in the third and added a game-winning 78-yarder with 4:29 left in the fourth. He led No. 4 Penn Hills (3-1, 2-0) with 122 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Mars had led 7-0 at halftime after a 14-yard touchdown catch by Mitchell Wright, but the Planets committed five turnovers after halftime as their offense stalled. On six second-half possessions, Mars produced a punt, two lost fumbles and three interceptions.
Teddy Ruffner led Mars (2-2, 0-1) with 85 yards rushing on 29 carries.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .