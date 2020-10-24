No. 8 Hampton tops Kiski Area to advance to quarterfinals

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 3:56 PM

Through 40 minutes on Saturday at Fridley Field in Allison Park, the No. 8 Hampton Talbots and NO. 9 Kiski Area Cavaliers were scoreless, but as the first half turned to the second and the game opened up and the scoring started

The Talbots (11-4-1) scored three goals, two unanswered, and the Cavaliers (11-5-1) could only muster one as the Section 1-3A runner-up Talbots punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Kiski Area.

“Kiski is a very quality team and in the end we score a goal, they answer and we had to fight through that adversity to score two more and finish it off,” Hampton coach Matt McAwley said. “So, it feels awesome and to have the ability to play against Mars again, who is a section rival, the boys are excited for that.”

The Talbots will take on No. 1 Mars (15-0) on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., at Mars Athletic Complex.

The first half on Saturday was a back and forth battle that saw both teams have opportunities on net. The Talbots controlled the possession, while the Cavaliers countered when they could, including a Campbell Curry volley in the final minutes of play.

But, it seemed as though, sooner or later, the Talbots would strike. They recorded several corner kicks throughout the first half and had numerous shots on net but Kiski Area sophomore goalie Maddox Anderson was lights out through the first half.

“He did a great job and that’s his job to kind of keep us in the game and he did that,” Kiski Area coach Sean Arnold said. “I thought we were a little too defensive in the first half and we didn’t have to many opportunities, at least quality ones.”

With 27 minutes and 33 seconds left in the game, the Talbots were finally able to sneak one past Anderson and take the lead. Junior midfielder received a ball on the left side of Kiski’s 18-yard box and put a right-footed shot just inside the right post to put the Talbots ahead.

Kiski Area answered six minutes later when Owen Zimmerman converted a shot inside Hampton’s 18-yard box to tie the game at one.

“It’s always great to see that and you would hope to see the momentum swing more than it did when that happened,” Arnold said. “But they had a good response to us.”

That response came with just under 18 minutes remaining in the game as Gabe Viszlay converted a shot from the ride side of the 18 to the far post and put the Talbots ahead for good. Hampton’s Corey Scherer scored the third goal to put it away.

“That was a great finish, especially when there’s pressure on you,” McAwley said about Viszlay’s goal. “For him to calmly finish it, put it into the back of the net and put us back up a goal, it definitely rose the spirits after the goal that was scored.”

Now the Talbots are preparing for another matchup with Mars. They lost to the Fightin’ Planets twice this season, 3-0 and 2-1, but the Talbots are excited for another matchup against the classifications top seed.

“It’s easy to be able to breakdown the mistakes we made in the first two games and build off of those,” McAwley said. “There were a lot of positives from the last game and it will be a situation where we watch some film, we go to work at practice and we try to find a way to beat them. They are a very quality team.”

As for the Cavaliers, they were young this season with three sophomore captains and two junior captains and just one senior starter, they’ll be back. But, when it came down to it on Saturday, Arnold didn’t believe that his underclassmen brought the type of energy they needed too.

“They gotta figure it out, I’m not going to discount our seniors, they were here for four years, they played hard and they did everything we asked them to do,” Arnold said. “But it seems like two years in a row, our underclassmen, we needed them to push through for the seniors and we kind fell short.”

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

