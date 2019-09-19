No changes as Trib Ten perfect in Week 3

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 10:24 PM

Even though it was Friday the 13th, last week’s Trib Ten power ranking teams were perfect.

All 10 teams were winners in Week Three, thus no changes were made in this week’s power rankings.

It won’t be perfect in Week Four, though, with plenty of challenge ahead including No. 2 North Allegheny hosting a team on the brink entering the power rankings, Mt. Lebanon.

No. 4 Penn-Trafford is banged up as it heads west to take on Ohio traditional power Massillon while No. 5 Peters Township hosts North Hills in a battle of unbeaten Indians.

No. 6 Aliquippa will be challenged by visiting rival Beaver Falls and No. 8 hosts No. 10 when Central Catholic takes on Bethel Park at The Wolvarena.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 4. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib Ten

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Pine-Richland, 4-0, (1), hosts Norwin on Friday

2. North Allegheny, 4-0, (2), hosts Mt. Lebanon on Friday on Trib HSSN

3. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, (3), at Trinity on Friday

4. Penn-Trafford, 4-0, (4), at Massillon (Oh) on Friday

5. Peters Township, 4-0, (5), hosts North Hills on Friday

6. Aliquippa, 4-0, (6), hosts Beaver Falls on Friday on Trib HSSN

7. Gateway, 3-1, (7), hosts Ringgold on Friday

8. Central Catholic, 3-1, (8), hosts No. 10 Bethel Park on Friday on Trib HSSN

9. Central Valley, 4-0, (9), hosts Keystone Oaks on Friday on Trib HSSN

10. Bethel Park, 3-0, (10), at No. 8 Central Catholic on Friday on Trib HSSN

Out: None

