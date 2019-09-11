No clear favorite at WCCA boys golf championship

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 5:58 PM

Greensburg Salem’s Jeffrey Mankins competes during the Westmoreland County Coaches Associations boys golf tournament at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club in Derry Township, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

For the past four seasons, the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association’s boys golf tournament has been dominated by three of the top amateur golfers in Western Pa.: Brad Pevarnik, Palmer Jackson and Mark Goetz.

The trio dominated not only the county but also the WPIAL and PIAA.

Well, they’re off to college.

Goetz, the 2016 winner, is a junior West Virginia. Jackson, the 2015 winner, is a freshman at Notre Dame. And Pevarnik, who earned his second consecutive title last year by edging Jackson in a scorecard playoff, is a freshman at Penn State.

So the 2019 title appears up for grabs Thursday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club, a course that features numerous tricky holes and difficult greens, which could elevate scores. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Greensburg Salem senior Jeff Mankins and Norwin junior Salvatore Cerilli are among the favorites.

Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski, Latrobe’s Mario Battaglia, Belle Vernon’s Jake Caldwell and the Franklin Regional duo of Chuck Tragesser and Michael Wareham are others capable of winning.

WCCA officials are expecting at least 15 of the 19 schools in the county to send teams.

