No extra time needed: Latrobe soccer standout Bulava commits to Maryland

Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 7:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Ella Bulava celebrates her goal against Norwin on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Norwin High School.

The final pieces of her college decision came together rather quickly. Maybe quicker than a penalty kick.

A Maryland coach talked to Ella Bulava on Wednesday afternoon and, by early evening, she was a Maryland commit.

Small talk. Offer. Acceptance.

Good morning. Good afternoon. Good night.

Bulava, a rising junior at Latrobe, announced her verbal commitment to the Terrapins, a program that first put an eye on her during an Elite Clubs National League event in January in Florida.

They later offered a scholarship to the talented midfielder who helped Latrobe to its first section title in 29 years last fall.

She scored eight goals and dealt out 10 assists.

“I did not think it would happen so soon, but the opportunity to play for a Big Ten school with such fantastic coaches made my decision easy,” Bulava said. “When I was younger, I would’ve never thought I would be where I am today. That makes this opportunity even greater.”

I am so grateful and excited to announce that I have committed to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Maryland!!!! A huge thank you to my coaches, family, friends, and teammates for supporting me along this journey and helping me get where I am today.???? pic.twitter.com/o1LeXXBKJa — Ella Bulava (@BulavaElla) June 16, 2022

Bulava plays travel soccer for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds ECNL 05G team.

While college awaits, she hopes to help push Latrobe over the finish line. The talented Wildcats have never won a playoff game.

“I am most excited about playing under a great coaching staff and playing with some of the best players in the world,” Bulava said of Maryland. “I love playing with the players I have grown up with, and I get to do that in (high school). This year, we want to clinch the section again, and our all-time goal would be to win the WPIAL championship.”

She joins another Division I commit on the Latrobe roster in senior goalkeeper Sophia DeCerb (James Madison).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

