No longer a secret, South Side Beaver ready for rematch with Steel Valley in Class 2A title game

By: Jim Equels Jr.

Thursday, November 22, 2018 | 4:33 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent, South Side’s Trenton Seik (1) looks for a receiver during a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal game against Charleroi on Nov. 16, 2018, at Canon-McMillan.

At first glance, it would appear South Side Beaver’s trip through the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs was akin to a Cinderella story. But upon further examination, a more apt metaphor to the Rams’ story could be late comedian Rodney Dangerfield’s famous catch phrase.

No respect.

That’s because when the WPIAL playoffs began, despite the depth of talented teams in Class 2A, conventional wisdom had just a few teams mentioned as potential title contenders. There were the usual suspects such as Shady Side Academy and Steel Valley, and digging a little deeper, Burgettstown, Charleroi and Freedom were considered possibilities.

But never was there a mention of South Side Beaver, the small rural school in southwestern Beaver County that sits in the shadows of the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Plant.

So far under the radar is the team throughout the WPIAL, that references to it from individuals outside of Beaver County as “South Side Beaver” are technically incorrect. There is, in fact, no such school district in the WPIAL. The team that will meet Steel Valley on Saturday afternoon in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game at Robert Morris University is merely “South Side.”

But South Side coach Luke Travelpiece knows such things come with the territory when you’re not traditionally mentioned among the WPIAL blue bloods like Aliquippa and Pine-Richland and South Fayette — all of whom captured titles a week ago — who are regular participants in football championship events.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people who have never heard of Hookstown or even know where it is,” Travelpiece said, referring to the community where South Side High School is located.

He found out just how true that was a few weeks ago. South Side has a natural grass playing surface, and Travelpiece wanted his team to have the opportunity to practice on artificial turf for the playoffs. Since the West Allegheny and South Side school districts abut one another, arrangements were made for the Rams to practice on the turf at West Allegheny.

“At a neighboring district, one of their employees asked me where exactly South Side was,” Travelpiece said. “I said about 10 or 15 minutes away. He had no idea.”

While people may not be able to find South Side on a map, after three weeks of the WPIAL playoffs, the Rams’ football program is certainly no longer a secret.

South Side opened the playoffs with a 36-27 win over McGuffey before shocking top-seeded Shady Side (32-16) in the quarterfinals and then knocking off fourth-seeded Charleroi (26-21) last week. The Rams will be attempting to win their first WPIAL title since 1999.

South Side’s run through the playoffs has certainly caught the attention of Steel Valley. A perennial contender, the Ironmen will be playing in their third consecutive WPIAL title game. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Four weeks ago in the regular season finale, Steel Valley throttled South Side, 53-6.

Despite that, don’t count Steel Valley coach Rodney Steele — or his players — among those discounting South Side.

“Anyone who thinks we’re going to overlook this team needs to check themselves into the psych ward,” Steele said. “That team is playing very well.”

As is Steel Valley. After opening the playoffs with two blowout victories over Beth-Center (49-0) and Washington (39-7), the Ironmen rolled past Freedom, 40-0, in last Friday’s WPIAL semifinal.

“They are extremely talented,” Travelpiece said. “They have fast, tough, physical kids and they can put you in a bind. I think its’s good for our kids to have played them before. Hopefully, when they step onto the field, some of that awe factor won’t be there and they can play they way they know how to play.”

Steel Valley is led by a pair of backs that have combined to rush for more than 3,200 yards. Kam Williams leads the Ironmen with 1,749 yards, while Todd Hill has added 1,617 yards and 28 touchdowns. Hill is a Howard University recruit.

South Side, meanwhile, has its own solid running game, led by Jake Botkin with 1,602 yards. Quarterback Trenton Seik has passed for 733 yards and Jake McDougal has 544 receiving yards.

Obviously, yards through the air should be at a minimum on Saturday. Come November in Western Pennsylvania, running the ball and physical play is typically what wins championships.

“We’re just going to continue to do what we do, which is to be physical,” Steele said. “Our concern is to keep locked in to what we do best, regardless of who our opponent is.”

The Ironmen have a goal of re-claiming the championship they lost a year ago against Washington after claiming the WPIAL title in 2016.

“It’s why we play the game,” Steele said. “That’s the goal we set for ourselves last January. It’s the goal every year. It’s the culture we’ve built here.”

South Side is Steel Valley’s final roadblock to accomplishing that goal.

“For us to be successful, all 11 players on the field have to work as one unit,” Travelpiece said. “As coaches, we have to make sure guys are in position to be successful. All the kids have bought in; they’re all on the same page. On Saturday, we need to put together the perfect game.”

Jim Equels Jr. is a freelance writer.

