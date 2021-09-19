No longer Penn State-bound, Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry chooses Kentucky

Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 3:58 PM

Tribune-Review Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry is interviewed during the TribLive HSSN Preseason Football Team event at Kennywood on July 22, 2021.

Six weeks after decommiting from Penn State, Perry senior Tyreese Fearbry has a new plan for college.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end verbally committed Saturday to Kentucky, choosing the SEC school over his other finalists, Pitt and Auburn. Fearbry is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and ranked 13th overall in the state among 2022 recruits.

Fearbry initially committed to Penn State on July 4. He later announced his recruitment was open again.

Along with his four finalists, he had offers from West Virginia, Arizona State, Boston College, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Missouri, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Toledo and Western Michigan.

