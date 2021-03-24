No rust on these Rams as Highlands prepares for baseball season

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Trent Bielak throws during Wednesday’s practice. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jett Slepak throws during Wednesday’s practice. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review The Highlands varsity baseball team works out at practice Wednesday. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Trent Bielak talks about the team’s season at Wednesday’s practice. Previous Next

While much of the world was on lockdown last summer, Highlands managed to get a baseball season in.

The team, dubbed the “Summer Rams,” played in the new Western Pennsylvania Baseball League and did quite well. The league consisted mostly of high school-aged players whose season was called off due to the pandemic.

As the new high school baseball season approaches, the Golden Rams want to pick up where the summertime version left off.

“It worked out so well that they’re coming back with it this summer,” said Highlands coach Jeff Campbell. “It was good for the players getting recognized, and it was good for the community. They live-streamed the games, and it was an excellent opportunity for the kids.”

“It was really exciting because after our spring season got canceled, it was a great way to get back to it,” Bielak said. “We all love and live baseball.”

Nearly all the pitchers who would have participated in a 2020 WPIAL season are back, including senior Trent Bielak and juniors Tanner Nulph and Jett Slepak and Ethan Hewitt. Also, sophomore basketball standout Jimmy Kunst is proficient on the mound.

“Whatever athletic facility he steps on, he really does well,” Campbell said of Kunst.

Campbell has a chance to mix and match various infielders. Nulph and Kunst will be at shortstop, depending upon who is pitching. Slepak, Nulph and Evan Henry will all see action at third base.

D.J. Loveland will be in left field and Luke Beer in center.

“It feels good to get back on the field, and I think we have a strong inner core,” Beer said. “I’ve been playing on the team with most of these guys since I was young, and we have good team chemistry.”

Right field is a battle between seniors Nolan Loskock and Mason McGraw.

Tyrus Kerr is set behind the plate, enabling Seth Helgert to concentrate on second base and batting leadoff. Hewitt is also slated to see action at second.

The numbers in brown and gold are impressive. Highlands will have 20 varsity and 20 junior varsity players. Twenty-five more are on the middle school team.

Assistants this season will be Ray Abati, formerly of Valley, Eddie Flowers, Jeff Campbell Jr. and Billy Celko.

Said coach Campbell of Flowers: “Eddie’s a Highlands alumni. He pitched and played football here and at Clarion University, and he’ll be handling the pitching staff.”

Campbell also anticipates a strong Section 1-4A with locals rivals like Freeport, Burrell and Knoch, along with Indiana and North Catholic. There will be less travel than in the past with trips to Mt. Pleasant and Derry.

“It’s nice to getting back to playing the local teams,” Campbell said. “Teams in the section have all had good baseball programs in the past. Every day you step on the field will be a challenge.”

“I know a lot of those teams are going to be good,” Bielak said. “Burrell, Knoch, Freeport, we’ve grown up playing against those guys. We know they’ll come out and play good baseball and we have to match it.”

Highlands will open the season Friday with a nonsection game at home against Apollo-Ridge. The original opponent, Springdale, is unable to play that day. The Golden Rams open section play at April 6 on the road against Knoch.

