North Allegheny again dominates competition in winning Class 6A Trib Cup

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 | 4:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The North Allegheny girls basketball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Upper St. Clair in the Class 6A final March 3 at Petersen Events Center.

Last year, North Allegheny won another HSSN Trib Cup, but the 500-point margin of victory was closer than most years for the black and gold.

The dynasty continued in the district’s highest classification as NA once again crushed the competition in Class 6A to win the 2022-2023 Trib Cup by 710 points.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition in 25 team sports to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff spots and district and state gold or silver.

Since the contest began, North Allegheny has won every Cup in the highest classification, sometimes lapping the competition and finishing with double the points of the second-place school, as was the case again this school year.

The Tigers’ sports programs earned points in an amazing 22 of the 24 sports in the competition while Norwin scored points in 17 sports, the second-highest behind North Allegheny.

Championship runs were missing from the Knights’ resume, however, thus they finished in sixth place overall.

Mt. Lebanon did taste gold in girls tennis, baseball and boys lacrosse and finished in second place behind NA for the second straight year.

North Allegheny teams won 10 WPIAL championships in this school year, claiming gold in football, girls soccer, girls volleyball, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls basketball, girls swimming, boys swimming, boys track and girls track.

The Tigers also claimed PIAA state gold in boys and girls cross country and girls swimming.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the combination of Central Catholic/Oakland Catholic and a tie for fourth place between Hempfield and Seneca Valley.

Through July, the Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to saluting our six cup champions.

HSSN Class 6A final standings in the 2022-2023 Trib Cup:

1. North Allegheny – 1,305

2. Mt. Lebanon – 570

3. Central Catholic/Oakland Catholic – 370

4. Hempfield – 315

4. Seneca Valley – 315

6. Norwin – 280

7. Butler – 270

8. Canon-McMillan – 230

9. Baldwin – 50

