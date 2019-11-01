North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan to meet for WPIAL Class 4A volleyball title

By:

Friday, November 1, 2019 | 7:57 PM

WPIAL Class 4A girls volleyball championship

No. 1 North Allegheny (18-0) vs. No. 3 Canon-McMillan (15-2)

6 p.m. Saturday at Fox Chapel

Coaches: Heidi Miller, North Allegheny; Sheila Mitchell, Canon-McMillan

Players to watch: Paige Morningstar, North Allegheny (Jr., S); Morgan Galligan, Canon-McMillan (Sr., S)

How they got here: After a first-round bye, North Allegheny beat No. 9 Seneca Valley, 3-1; and No. 4 Moon, 3-0. Canon-McMillan had a bye and then defeated No. 6 Shaler, 3-0; and No. 2 Pine-Richland, 3-2.

Net points: North Allegheny has captured the past two WPIAL Class 4A titles and is chasing its seventh overall. The Tigers have played in the finals in six of the past seven seasons. They have won 65 straight matches. On Wednesday in the semifinals, senior Madi Curran had four kills. Morningstar, a Louisville recruit, had 14 assists, and freshman Caroline Curran had four aces. … Canon-McMillan will try to win its first WPIAL title after edging Pine-Richland in the semifinals. Galligan, a Division I Hartford recruit, had four kills in the decisive fifth game for the Big Macs. Canon-McMillan won its first playoff matches this century this week. The Big Macs last made the playoffs in 2015, losing to North Allegheny as the 15th seed.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Canon-McMillan, North Allegheny