North Allegheny captures 4th WPIAL title in 5 years with win over Upper St. Clair

Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 10:00 PM

For about a quarter and a half on Saturday, the Upper St. Clair girls basketball team put up a fight against defending champion North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 6A finals, but the Tigers proved to be too much.

Top-ranked North Allegheny (23-1) took advantage of a 15-2 run that stretched from the end of the first half and into the second before cruising to a 70-36 victory and winning its fourth WPIAL title in five years.

Lizzy Groetsch led the Tigers with 24 points while Paige Morningstar scored 14 and Jasmine Timmerson added 13.

The teams battled early and Upper St. Clair (15-3) actually held a 12-10 lead heading into the second quarter, but the Tigers took advantage late in the first half.

Groetsch sparked the 15-2 run with a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark and the Tigers finished the half on a 10-2 run. They went on to score the first five points of the second half and controlled the game from there.

North Allegheny outscored the Panthers 15-8 in the third quarter and 18-4 in the fourth.

Alex Prunzik led the Panthers with 11 points.

