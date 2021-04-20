North Allegheny celebrates back-to-back PIHL championships with win over Mt. Lebanon

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 | 12:01 AM

North Allegheny's Matt Gentile hoists the Penguins Cup trophy with teammates after defeating Mt. Lebanon, 4-1, in the PIHL Class AAA championship game on Monday, April 19, 2021, at RMU Island Sports Center.

North Allegheny goalkeeper Josh Bailey didn’t mince words. The second period Monday night, when he was peppered with 20 shots and the puck stayed trapped inside NA’s blue line for minutes at a time, was very bad.

“It was terrible,” he said. “Terrible.”

Yet, Bailey was very good.

Against a Mt. Lebanon attack determined to test him often, the senior turned away 33 of 34 shots, a championship performance in goal that bought his teammates just enough time to break out. North Allegheny scored three times in the third period including a go-ahead goal by Connor Chi to defeat Mt. Lebanon, 4-1, in the PIHL Class AAA final at RMU’s Island Sports Center.

The Tigers were outshot 34-18 overall including 20-5 in the second period.

“Josh played an amazing game,” said Chi, a junior. “We wouldn’t have won without him. This game. The Seneca game. The Peters game. He stood on his head for all three games. We owe it to Josh for those wins.”

But Chi also had a hand in the win for the second game in a row.

Tied 1-1 with about 9 minutes left, Chi used a net-front screen from teammate Luke Washabaugh and rifled the go-ahead shot past Mt. Lebanon goalie Austin Martin. Chi’s straight-away shot from beyond the circles was reminiscent of his overtime-winner in the semifinals.

“I just tried to rip it on net,” Chi said, “and see what happened.”

NA’s Austin Peterson scored with about 3 minutes left to take a 3-1 lead, and Trey Gallo added an empty netter with 63 seconds left.

The title was North Allegheny’s second in three seasons, but that’s a little misleading since the pandemic canceled last year’s playoffs. There may be a year missing on the Penguins Cup trophy, but the Tigers certainly celebrated like they were back to back champions. No team had won consecutive Class AAA titles since Bethel Park in 2000-02.

This story will be updated.

Watch a replay of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny