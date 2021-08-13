North Allegheny flying under Class 6A radar

Friday, August 13, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Editor’s note: Starting today, Trib HSSN will preview at least one WPIAL conference per day until the start of high school football season Aug. 27.

The preseason buzz in WPIAL Class 6A usually has North Allegheny among the early favorites.

This year, that’s maybe not the case.

“I think everybody’s talking about Central because they’re the defending champs. And I think everybody’s talking about Mt. Lebanon because the majority of starters were juniors last year,” NA coach Art Walker said. “We kind of get mentioned after those teams because we have shoes to fill. That’s fine. We get that.

“Yeah, we’ve got something to prove.”

North Allegheny must replace its starting quarterback, four linebackers, three offensive linemen and a number of other talented seniors from last year’s lineup that reached the WPIAL finals. However, the Tigers do return four or five starters on each side of the ball including all-conference players Jacob Porter, Nick Frisco and Kolin Dinkins. So don’t count them out.

“We can’t get wrapped up in what everybody’s talking about,” Walker said. “We just have to take care of what we can take care of. That’s figuring out who’s going to be in these spots.”

NA has reached at least the WPIAL semifinals every year since football expanded to six classifications in 2016. The Tigers earned the No. 1 seed last season and reached the WPIAL finals for the first time since 2012. They lost in the championship to Central Catholic, 38-24, after beating the Vikings in the regular season.

“That loss last year was definitely impactful,” said Porter, whose father Joey played linebacker for the Steelers. “It really helped the team come together. I’ve never seen the senior class have such a bond in my last three years at NA. I’m really, really excited to see where we take it.”

Porter is locked in at defensive end, but he’ll have a number of first-year starters on the field around him.

North Allegheny opens its season with games against three non-WPIAL opponents, so the Tigers have time to let those position battles play out. They host City League team Allderdice in Week Zero before playing two schools from Ohio in Weeks 1 and 2.

“We’re going to coach and play to win those games,” Walker said, “but if we still need to make some evaluations to put us in position to be the best team in conference play, then we’re going to do that.”

Quarterback is a key question.

NA entered the summer with three candidates for the QB job and might not choose one right away. Tanner Potts, a senior, was considered the favorite with junior Rourke Kennedy and sophomore Logan Kushner also in the running. NA started last season rotating three quarterbacks before then-senior Greg Phillips won the starting job outright.

“It’s going to be the guy that’s the most consistent,” Walker said. “For us, (the choice) has always been the guy who’s a great game manager.”

Returning running back JR Burton, a senior who rushed 51 times for 303 yards and three touchdowns, will join the new QB in the backfield. Dinkins, a senior, and Gavlik, a junior, also will see carries. They’ll run behind an offensive line anchored by returning starters Frisco at tackle and Josh Ruppert at center.

Dwayne Taylor, a 6-foot-4 senior, returns as a potential big-play threat at wide receiver and safety. Dinkins and senior Kyrell Hutcherson will help solidify the secondary.

“It’s not completely new,” Walker said of the team’s lineup, “but there are a lot of new faces.”

North Allegheny

Coach: Art Walker

2020 record: 6-1, 4-0 in Class 6A

All-time record: 430-249-14

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Allderdice, 7:30

9.3 at Pickerington Central (Ohio), 7

9-10 Mentor (Ohio), 7:30

9.17 at Baldwin*, 7

9.24 Central Catholic*, 7:30

10.1 at Mt. Lebanon*, 7

10.8 Norwin*, 7:30

10.15 at Canon-McMillan*, 7

10.22 at Canon-McMillan*, 7

10.22 Hempfield*, 7:30

10.29 at Seneca Valley*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Greg Phillips*

55-83, 761 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving: Mason Kress*

20-252, 3 TDs

Rushing: JR Burton

52-303, 3 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Week 1 opponent Pickerington Central is a powerhouse program in Ohio. The suburban Columbus school was the OHSAA Division I champion in 2017 and ’19, along with runner-up finishes in 2006, ’11 and ’20.

• Porter isn’t the only NA player with Steelers connections. Sophomore linebacker/running back Tyree Alualu is the son of defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, who re-signed with the Steelers in March. The younger Alualu may start at inside linebacker for NA.

• Covid-related cancellations by opponents hit North Allegheny hard last season. The Tigers played only five regular-season games in 2020.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

