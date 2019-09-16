North Allegheny freshman Jasmine Timmerson adds Robert Morris offer

By:

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 11:58 PM

WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

A couple of weeks after adding a Michigan State basketball offer, North Allegheny freshman Jasmine Timmerson received one from a school much closer to home.

Timmerson announced a Robert Morris offer this week, raising her Division I total to four.

She won’t play her first high school game for a couple of months, but she already has offers from Duquesne and Niagara, as well.

Robert Morris went 22-11 overall last season, won the NEC title and reached the NCAA tournament under coach Charlie Buscaglia.

The Colonials current roster has one former WPIAL athlete: sophomore Isabella Posset of Beaver.

Grateful to receive an offer from @CoachB_RMU and @RMUWBasketball!! Thank you for a great visit!! @WPABruinsAAU pic.twitter.com/y5Y6OibsDl — Jasmine Timmerson (@jmtimmerson11) September 11, 2019

Check out my highlights from Indianapolis!! Catch us this week in Atlanta!! @WPABruinsAAU https://t.co/enh2cBSgLt — Jasmine Timmerson (@jmtimmerson11) July 20, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: North Allegheny