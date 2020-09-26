North Allegheny golfers earn trip to semifinals

North Allegheny seniors Adam Steinmetz and Portland Canovali enjoyed their home course advantage last week, securing a place in the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf semifinals at the Section 3 qualifier at North Park Golf Course.

Steinmetz shot a 6-over-par 78, and Canovali shot 79 to finish in third and fourth place, respectively.

Mars’ Blake Bertolo was the medalist at 74.

North Allegheny senior Peter Canovali just missed the target score of 80 after shooting an 81.

Senior JJ Dopkosky (85), senior Korey Helfer (89) and freshman Colin Wang (91) also competed for the Tigers.

Representing North Hills were junior Tyler Manfred (81) and sophomore Connor McCarthy (100).

The semifinals were scheduled for Sept. 29. The WPIAL Class AAA championship will be held Oct. 6 at South Hills Country Club.

Girls golf

A pair of North Allegheny girls golfers also advanced at their Section 3-AAA qualifier last week.

Junior Sisi Hai shot 11-over-par 83, and sophomore Katie Rose Rankin shot 84 to finish in fourth and fifth place, respectively, at Black Hawk Golf Course.

Both advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA championships, set for Oakmont Country Club.

Senior Yunshu Li (91), sophomore Lauren Kardos (97) and senior Olivia Schenk (102) also competed for the Tigers.

Seneca Valley freshman Lihini Ranaweera shot 76 to earn medalist honors.

Girls tennis

North Allegheny’s top singles tennis players each earned a spot in the WPIAL Class AAA tournament.

Senior Jenny Zhu finished second in Section 2 after falling to top-seeded Elaine Qian from Pine-Richland, 6-0, 6-0, in the finals.

Zhu scored 10-0 and 10-1 wins in the first two rounds and defeated Moon’s Maria Lounder, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals.

Sophomore Emily Winko finished third after topping Lounger in the consolation final, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1. Winko fell to Qian in the semifinals.

Both took part in the WPIAL singles tournament last Thursday.

The Tigers entered the week with an overall record of 5-6 and a 5-1 mark in Section 2.

• North Hills senior Emma Humphrey and junior Emma Kim each lost first-round matches at the Section 2 singles tournament.

