North Allegheny grad Ayden Owens leaving Southern Cal after stellar freshman year

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, June 27, 2019 | 12:17 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Ayden Owens competes in the Class AAA boys 110 meter high hurdles preliminary Friday, May 25, 2018, during the PIAA track and field state championships at Shippensburg University.

North Allegheny grad Ayden Owens, who earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year track honors this spring, announced Wednesday that he’s transferring from Southern Cal.

Owens, who revealed his decision on Facebook, didn’t say where he would transfer.

“I want to thank the University of Southern California, USC track and field, and the Trojan family for welcoming me and allowing me to excel as a freshman,” Owens wrote. “I know the friends and connections I have made will last a lifetime.

“Through thoughtful consideration I have decided to transfer schools,” he added. “I am in the process of selecting a university where I can continue to pursue my academic and athletic passions.”

Owens grabbed headlines in April when he broke the coveted 8,000-point decathlon mark in the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific University. His 8,130-point total ranked third all-time internationally by an under-20 athlete using senior implements (taller hurdles, heavier shot and discus), according to Milesplit.com.

He was a five-time state champion hurdler in high school.

Former North Allegheny track star Ayden Owens announced tonight that he’s leaving Southern Cal after one outstanding season. He was the @pac12 Freshman of the Year this spring. https://t.co/QzYjNWHTBe#WPIAL #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/Ggph6D72qp — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) June 27, 2019

